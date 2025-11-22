Adaptive RSI Signals is the complete implementation of the Auto-Adaptive Trading Rules strategy. This indicator combines market structure (Dynamic Support and Resistance) with the intelligence of Adaptive RSI to generate high-probability buy and sell signals directly on your chart.





What is the strategy?

The indicator looks for extreme situations where the price has broken a key support or resistance level from previous days, BUT the RSI has also reached a dynamically calculated extreme deviation level. This confluence signals a high probability of reversal or “false breakout,” offering entry opportunities with an excellent risk-reward ratio.





FEATURES:

- Visual Signals: Clear and easy-to-follow blue (buy) and red (sell) arrows.

- Double Confirmation: Requires both a price breakout and RSI volatility confirmation.

- Total Adaptability: RSI levels are not fixed (70/30), but are calculated in real time based on market volatility.

- Multi-Timeframe Structure: Analyzes support and resistance from higher timeframes (e.g., Daily) while trading on lower timeframes (e.g., M15).





IDEAL FOR:

- Mean Reversion Traders.

- “False Breakout” Traders.

- Anyone looking for accurate, filtered entries.





Let the indicator do the heavy lifting of analysis and wait for the arrows to appear!