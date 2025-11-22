Trend Strength Matrix MT4

Tired of switching between charts? Trend Strength Matrix gives you an eagle-eye view of the market. This professional dashboard monitors the status of the Adaptive RSI across four key time frames (M15, H1, H4, D1) simultaneously.





What does this dashboard tell you?

For each time frame, it calculates in real time:

1. The current RSI value.

2. The “Adaptive Status”: Is the market in an Overbought or Oversold zone based on historical volatility?





FEATURES:

- Information at a glance: Instantly see if there is convergence between timeframes (e.g., H1 and H4 both in Oversold).

- Adaptive Logic: Uses the same advanced algorithm as our other adaptive indicators.

- Clean Design: Integrates seamlessly into your chart without obstructing the price view.

- Color Alerts: Color-coded text (Green/Red/Gray) for quick interpretation.





STRATEGY:

- Convergence: Look for trades when multiple timeframes show the same status (e.g., M15 and H1 in Oversold -> Strong buy signal).

- Filtering: Do not trade against the trend of higher timeframes.





Take full control of the market in a single window!