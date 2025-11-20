Anchored VWAP for MT5
- Rowan Stephan Buys
- Sürüm: 1.0
Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) for MT5
Easily add multiple Anchored VWAP lines on a single chart with precise date & time anchors. Designed for traders who want fast, clear, and flexible analysis of key price levels.
Highlights:
Anchor multiple VWAPs per chart
Set custom start date and time for each line
Intuitive and user-friendly interface
Ideal for intraday and swing trading
Analyze trends, identify dynamic support/resistance, and make informed trading decisions—without complexity.