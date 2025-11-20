Aequitas Arbitrage AI

Aequitas AI - Institutional Triangular Arbitrage





IMPORTANT: BACKTESTING GUIDE & DATA ANALYSIS

Transparency is one of our core values. When backtesting the Aequitas EA, you may notice we recommend using "Every Tick" mode rather than "Real Ticks." This choice is based on extensive data analysis, and understanding why is crucial for your trading confidence.

Many traders believe "Real Ticks" are always superior. However, for Arbitrage and Statistical strategies, "Real Ticks" data is often fragmented and misleading. Here is the complete breakdown of why we choose consistency over hype.





1. THE PROBLEM WITH "REAL TICKS" (DATA GAPS) "Real Ticks" relies on historical data provided by the broker. Analysis of standard broker feeds reveals massive gaps in this history.

The Reality: On pairs like EURGBP, our diagnostics show that "Real Ticks" can be absent for up to 600 minutes in a single day.

The Risk: That is over 40% missing data. If you backtest on this, the EA misses price updates, leading to inconsistent results and false arbitrage signals that would not exist in a live environment.





2. WHY "EVERY TICK" IS SUPERIOR FOR ARBITRAGE "Every Tick" mode generates price movement based on complete M1 bars.

100% Completeness: It ensures there are no gaps in the data. Every minute of trading is accounted for.

Consistency: It provides a stable environment to test the logic of the strategy.

Reliability: Results are reproducible. If you run the test twice, you get the same result. This is impossible with low-quality Real Tick data.





3. THE SPREAD TRAP Historical "Real Ticks" use the spread recorded at that specific moment in the past.

The Trap: In 2023, spreads might have been 0.5 pips. Today, your broker might charge 2.0 pips.

The Solution: By using "Every Tick" mode with the "Current" spread setting, we test the EA against the actual costs you will pay today. This prevents the "Backtest Grail" effect where an EA looks profitable only because historical spreads were unrealistically low.





4. THE "HYBRID" DATA ARTIFACT When MT5 uses "Real Ticks" mode and encounters a gap in data (which happens often), it automatically switches to generating synthetic ticks to fill the hole.

The Result: You end up testing on a mix of Real and Synthetic data. This inconsistency makes it impossible to optimize parameters accurately.





OUR RECOMMENDATION For the Aequitas EA, we strongly recommend:





Optimization: Always use "Every Tick" mode. This ensures your settings are robust and based on consistent market logic, not data errors. Validation: Use "Real Ticks" only for short-term final validation (e.g., the last 1 month) to check if your broker's specific feed quality is sufficient.





Conclusion: We prioritize stability. Our backtests use "Every Tick" to ensure the strategy survives in continuous market conditions, rather than relying on patchy historical data that creates a false sense of security.





Product Description

Are you tired of Arbitrage EAs that show perfect backtests but bleed money the moment they go live?

Aequitas AI is the answer. We have discarded theoretical models to build a system designed for Real Market Frictions. Unlike standard arbitrage bots that ignore slippage and execution delays, Aequitas AI is a "Real Tick Optimized" engine designed to navigate live spread conditions.

The system exploits micro-discrepancies between three correlated currency pairs (Triangulation), executing Market Neutral operations that aim for profit regardless of market direction (Bull or Bear).





Why Aequitas is Different

Most arbitrage systems fail because they use static triggers. Aequitas utilizes a proprietary engine that adapts to the market:

Real-Time Liquidity Analysis: The EA doesn't just look at the price. An internal "Tick Quality Monitor" analyzes the density of incoming data . If liquidity drops or "ghost ticks" appear, the EA pauses operations to protect your capital. Adaptive Thresholds: The system does not chase a fixed profit. It dynamically adjusts the required entry distance based on the current spread and volatility , filtering out opportunities that would be eaten up by commissions. Atomic Execution: Uses ORDER_FILLING_IOC (Immediate or Cancel) logic to ensure that the triangular legs are executed together or not at all, minimizing execution leg risk .





Capital Protection





Your equity is the priority. Aequitas implements institutional-grade safety nets:

Spread Filters: Intelligent pre-checks prevent entries when spreads widen beyond profitable levels .

Drawdown Limiter: A "hard stop" mechanism that halts trading if drawdown exceeds your defined safety limit .

Time Filters: Automatic closing on Friday nights and avoidance of low-liquidity trading hours .





Professional Dashboard





No "Black Box" trading. Aequitas features a fully transparent on-chart dashboard :

Live visualization of Buy/Sell arbitrage opportunities vs. Spread cost.

Real-time statistics (Win Rate, Profit Factor, Net Profit) .

Diagnostic Mode: If the EA is not trading, the dashboard and logs will tell you exactly why (e.g., "Low Tick Quality," "Spread too high," etc.) .





Requirements





Broker: A True ECN / Raw Spread account is mandatory. (Zero spread/commission-based accounts are ideal for arbitrage).

VPS: A low-latency VPS (< 10ms to broker server) is highly recommended.

Symbols: By default, it trades the EURUSD - GBPUSD - EURGBP trio .

Timeframe: The algorithm operates on tick data; the chart timeframe (M1 recommended) is only for the dashboard display.





Recommended Setup





Magic Number: Unique ID to manage trades .

MaxTotalSpread: Total spread allowed for the trio (Adjust based on your broker) .

AutoAdjustForSpread: Keep this true for dynamic safety .





BONUS: Comprehensive PDF Guide Included Comment Section

We believe in complete transparency and ease of use. You don't need to be a coder to run Aequitas AI. Upon purchase, you will receive a detailed PDF User Manual that guides you step-by-step: Parameter Guide: A full explanation of every input setting (Risk Management, Spread Filters, and Time Limits) so you know exactly what you are configuring.

Dashboard Reading: How to interpret the visual signals and graphs on your screen.

Troubleshooting: Simple solutions for common setup issues (e.g., "Why is the EA not trading?").



We provide the technology and the instructions—you provide the capital.





Risk Warning





Arbitrage trading is highly dependent on broker conditions (spreads, commissions, and execution speed). Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results in live trading. Always test on a demo account with your specific broker before using real funds.