LevelUp EA MT5

LevelUp EA – Automated Trading Expert Adviser

LevelUp EA is an automated trading tool that monitors price action and evaluates market conditions using algorithmic signals. It identifies potential trading opportunities by analyzing trends, market structure, and key levels, and manages positions according to its programmed logic.

Introductory Offer: Available for $40 to the first 10 buyers.
After the initial 20 purchases, the price will be set to $189.

Key Features:

  • Position management based on price action analysis and multiple technical indicators.

  • Risk management functions including drawdown monitoring, spread protection, and slippage control.

  • Adjustable settings to respond to different market conditions.

  • Trade execution according to selected timeframes.

Settings and Compatibility:

  • Suitable for EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and AUDUSD.

  • 0Recommended timeframes: M15, M30, H1.

  • Compatible with ECN and Raw accounts.

Capital Recommendation:

  • Recommended starting capital: $1,000 and above.

  • For lower-risk operation, a capital of $20,000 or more is suggested.

Usage Notes:

  • The EA operates automatically according to its programmed logic.

  • It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using a live account.

  • Trading involves risk. Past performance does not indicate future results.


