SafeSeries Managers

SafeSeries Manager is a professional multi-currency trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for adaptive trading in volatile market conditions. Its core strengths are intelligent order series management, advanced risk control tools, and a flexible entry signal system. SafeSeries Manager aims for consistent profits while minimizing drawdowns and maintaining control over trading activity. Recommended minimum deposit: 10,000 units of the base currency.

Key Features

Intelligent Series Management — The robot manages order series, opening positions based on current signals and previous trades, using an exponential logic to adjust order steps.

Adaptive Entry Signals — Two levels of signal analysis: primary and confirmation. Includes multi-bar smoothing, deviations, and channels based on statistical and mathematical models.

Volatility and Spread Control — Filters market conditions by volatility and spread to avoid trading in unfavorable scenarios.

Flexible Risk Management — Supports fixed lot sizes, automatic risk calculation, and percentage-based risk per trade. Built-in trailing stops and protective levels add extra security.

Optimized Code — High performance, ECN compatibility, support for broker execution modes, magic numbers, and order comments.

Technical Parameters

Primary Signal Settings: SignalWindowLength , MainSignalDegree , MainSignalDeviation , MainSignalChannelWidth

Confirmation Signal Settings: ConfirmSignalWindow , ConfirmSignalDegree , ConfirmSignalDeviation , ConfirmChannelWidth

Risk and Lot Management: FixedLotSize , AutoRiskCalculation , RiskPerTradePercent

Order Levels and Trailing: DefaultTakeProfit , DefaultStopLoss , SeriesTrailingStart , SeriesTrailingStop

Order Series: MaxOrdersInSeries , OrderStepExponent

Trading Permissions and Identification: AllowBuyOrders , AllowSellOrders , ExpertMagicNumber , OrderComment , UseECNMode

Price Normalization and Market Filters: NormalizePriceLevels , UseVolatilityLimit , MinAllowedVolatility , MaxAllowedVolatility , UseSpreadLimit , MinAllowedSpread , MaxAllowedSpread , BlockHighSpreadOnHighVolatility

How It Works

On each new bar, SafeSeries Manager calculates the primary and confirmation signals. If the signals match and meet volatility and spread conditions, the first order in the series is opened. In case of adverse price movement, additional orders are added according to a grid or martingale logic, taking OrderStepExponent and MaxOrdersInSeries into account. Once the drawdown is recovered or DefaultTakeProfit is reached, the series is closed completely. With trailing enabled, positions are managed until a signal reversal or SeriesTrailingStop is triggered.

Recommendations

Minimum Deposit: 10,000 units of base currency

Timeframes: M15–H1 for optimal signal accuracy

Instruments: Most major currency pairs

Broker: ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads recommended

Advantages

Reliable order series management

Adaptive to changing market conditions

Flexible risk parameters

Easy and fast setup

Fully compliant with MQL5 Marketplace requirements

SafeSeries Manager is a versatile and reliable advisor for traders who want to efficiently manage series trading, control risks, and receive adaptive signals in a single solution. Its high precision, flexibility, and compatibility make it ideal for both manual tuning and fully automated strategies.