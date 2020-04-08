Trend Navigato

The Forex indicator TrendNavigator is a technical indicator. TrendNavigator is a tool that allows traders employing this strategy to better understand what is happening in the market and predict in which direction the price will continue to move.

The indicator's values are calculated based on price movements of the currency pair or any other financial asset. Within the scope of technical analysis, the TrendNavigator indicator is used by traders to forecast future price values or the overall direction of the price of a specific asset based on the analysis of previous market behavior patterns.

The Forex indicator TrendNavigator displays the current trend direction by placing colored dots on the main chart. Blue dots indicate an uptrend, red dots indicate a downtrend. The indicator does not base its calculations on the standard indicators of the MetaTrader platform. The calculation is based on the cosine of the price change angle. The trader can adjust several input parameters.

Parameters:

  • TrendLength - Number of bars for calculation.
  • OnAlert - Alert signal.
  • OnEmail - Email notification signal.


SafeSeries Manager is a professional multi-currency trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for adaptive trading in volatile market conditions. Its core strengths are intelligent order series management, advanced risk control tools, and a flexible entry signal system. SafeSeries Manager aims for consistent profits while minimizing drawdowns and maintaining control over trading activity. Recommended minimum deposit: 10,000 units of the base currency. Key Features Intelligent Series Management —
