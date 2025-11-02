SafeSeries Managers
- Experts
- Oleksii Ferbei
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SafeSeries Manager is a professional multi-currency trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for adaptive trading in volatile market conditions. Its core strengths are intelligent order series management, advanced risk control tools, and a flexible entry signal system. SafeSeries Manager aims for consistent profits while minimizing drawdowns and maintaining control over trading activity. Recommended minimum deposit: 10,000 units of the base currency.
Key Features
-
Intelligent Series Management — The robot manages order series, opening positions based on current signals and previous trades, using an exponential logic to adjust order steps.
-
Adaptive Entry Signals — Two levels of signal analysis: primary and confirmation. Includes multi-bar smoothing, deviations, and channels based on statistical and mathematical models.
-
Volatility and Spread Control — Filters market conditions by volatility and spread to avoid trading in unfavorable scenarios.
-
Flexible Risk Management — Supports fixed lot sizes, automatic risk calculation, and percentage-based risk per trade. Built-in trailing stops and protective levels add extra security.
-
Optimized Code — High performance, ECN compatibility, support for broker execution modes, magic numbers, and order comments.
Technical Parameters
-
Primary Signal Settings: SignalWindowLength , MainSignalDegree , MainSignalDeviation , MainSignalChannelWidth
-
Confirmation Signal Settings: ConfirmSignalWindow , ConfirmSignalDegree , ConfirmSignalDeviation , ConfirmChannelWidth
-
Risk and Lot Management: FixedLotSize , AutoRiskCalculation , RiskPerTradePercent
-
Order Levels and Trailing: DefaultTakeProfit , DefaultStopLoss , SeriesTrailingStart , SeriesTrailingStop
-
Order Series: MaxOrdersInSeries , OrderStepExponent
-
Trading Permissions and Identification: AllowBuyOrders , AllowSellOrders , ExpertMagicNumber , OrderComment , UseECNMode
-
Price Normalization and Market Filters: NormalizePriceLevels , UseVolatilityLimit , MinAllowedVolatility , MaxAllowedVolatility , UseSpreadLimit , MinAllowedSpread , MaxAllowedSpread , BlockHighSpreadOnHighVolatility
How It Works
-
On each new bar, SafeSeries Manager calculates the primary and confirmation signals.
-
If the signals match and meet volatility and spread conditions, the first order in the series is opened.
-
In case of adverse price movement, additional orders are added according to a grid or martingale logic, taking OrderStepExponent and MaxOrdersInSeries into account.
-
Once the drawdown is recovered or DefaultTakeProfit is reached, the series is closed completely.
-
With trailing enabled, positions are managed until a signal reversal or SeriesTrailingStop is triggered.
Recommendations
-
Minimum Deposit: 10,000 units of base currency
-
Timeframes: M15–H1 for optimal signal accuracy
-
Instruments: Most major currency pairs
-
Broker: ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads recommended
Advantages
-
Reliable order series management
-
Adaptive to changing market conditions
-
Flexible risk parameters
-
Easy and fast setup
-
Fully compliant with MQL5 Marketplace requirements
SafeSeries Manager is a versatile and reliable advisor for traders who want to efficiently manage series trading, control risks, and receive adaptive signals in a single solution. Its high precision, flexibility, and compatibility make it ideal for both manual tuning and fully automated strategies.