ThePackage or TP gives you the complete "package" when it comes to trend trading.



It filters out market noises to give you high probability and quality setups in order to ensure TPS!

It uses moving averages, relative strength index, volumes, and true ranges to automatically setup trades for you.

Realistic trade levels that can be achieved on any trade styles you choose (scalping, intraday, swing).

Flexible expert and will suit any trading style.

Get your package now!