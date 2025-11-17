Universal Harmonic Indicator MT5
- Göstergeler
- Aleksey Usachev
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Harmonic based indicator.
Recognizes several patterns: ABCD, 3 Drives, Gartley, Butterfly, Bat, Atlternative Bat, Deep Bat, Crab, Deep Crab, Cypher and Shark.
Able to set SL and three levels of TP based on Fibonacci Levels.
Three types of alerts are available: PopUp, Email and Push.
Trade advices on chart and stats also printed for visual estimation.
All patterns are formed by not repainting ZigZiag. Parameters for it are classic: InpDepth, InpDeviation,InpBackstep.
MinComplete means the level of the pattern to keep it active (in percents).
Any questions please put in comments.