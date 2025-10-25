Renko Chart with Moving Average.

Classic Renko charts idea. It is protted on main chart and Moving Average can be applied.

Prices for bars are used from a lower timeframe.

BarsBack - how many bars of lower timeframe to use. If value is zero than it will use all available bars.

LTF - lower timeframe.

BrickSize - Renko bar in points.

BullishColor - color for bull candle.

BearishColor - color for bear candle.

HideLineChart - if this value is true the line chart when be hidden when selected.

ShowMA - show moving average if true.

MAPeriod - period for MA. Only SMA for now.

MAColor - moving average color.

All values are in buffers so can be used for EAs. For backtesting run it on LTF or lower.