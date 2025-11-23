Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average MT5
- Göstergeler
- Aleksey Usachev
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA.
Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period.
Levels are adjustable as well as visualization.
Parameters:
KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation.
EMAPeriod - period for moving average.
Shift - indicator shift.
HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone.
LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone.
ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing.
HigherZoneColor - higher zone color.
ShowLowerZone - allow lower zone drawing.
LowerZoneColor - lower zone color.
Any ideas/suggestions please write in comments. Free version is available for MT4 in my products.