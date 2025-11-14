Range Cycle Indicator MT5
- Göstergeler
- Aleksey Usachev
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Range Cycle Indicator.
Gives signal on price range cycling smoothed by moving average. It is better to use it on H1+ timeframes and avoid side markets. Because if market is flat this indicator will give too many zero profit or even losing signals.
Parameters:
PopUpAlert - to allow it to alert when trend changes;
EMailAlert - for email alerts;
period - this is a smoothing criteria, use higher values on lower timeframes;
TimeFrame(new) - higher timeframe (or the same) to use for calculation, default is current value;
UpColor, DnColor and MidColor - line color setting;
UpWidth, DnWidth and MidWidth - line width setting.
Any suggestions please write in comments.