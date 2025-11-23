Kaufman Efficiency Ratio with Moving Average

Shows Kaufman Efficiency Ratio value and smoothed by MA.

Calculation is based on movement divided by volatility on a specified period.

Levels are adjustable as well as visualization.

Parameters:

KERPeriod - period for ratio calculation.

EMAPeriod - period for moving average.

Shift - indicator shift.

HigherLevel - low value of the higher zone.

LowerLevel - high value of the lower zone.

ShowHigherZone - allow higher zone drawing.

HigherZoneColor - higher zone color.

ShowLowerZone - allow lower zone drawing.

LowerZoneColor - lower zone color.

Any ideas/suggestions please write in comments. If it get some rating MT5 version will be written soon.


