Cycle Signals Indicator.

Gives signal on price range cycling and smoothed with algorithm.

There are very small parameters: allow alerts (Pop Up or Email), colors for chart arrows, timeframe to use for calculation (but better to use current timeframe). And most important parameter is "period". For low timeframes high values are recommended. Current period is good for M5. Decrease it for higher timeframes.

Close trade arrows will come soon.

MT5 version comes soon (but with some small price).