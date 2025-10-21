Gold Sentinnel

🦅 Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD

Stand guard at every breakout. Strike with precision, not impulse.

Overview

Gold Sentinel is an intelligent Expert Advisor built to scalp XAUUSD with surgical precision. It combines adaptive breakout detection and disciplined risk management to extract clean, high-probability setups from gold’s volatile moves. The EA acts as a sentinel of opportunity — silent, patient, and accurate when the market exposes a weak flank.

Core Highlights

  • Precision Entry Logic: Captures breakout moves from consolidation with dynamic confirmation.
  • Smart Risk Engine: Supports fixed and percentage-based sizing to adapt to volatility.
  • Multi-Mode Trailing: Locks profits progressively while letting winners run.
  • Event Awareness: Pauses trading around high-impact news to protect capital.
  • Time-Window Scheduling: Trade only during preferred sessions (M5–M30 recommended).
  • Optional Multi-Layer Confirmation: Add RSI/MACD/CCI/SAR guards for extra conviction.

Built For Gold

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Ideal timeframes: M5–M30
  • Designed for low latency and robust recovery in volatile markets
  • Compatible with ECN / DMA brokers

Why Traders Choose Gold Sentinel

  • Protects first, profits second — disciplined risk-first approach
  • Adapts to market conditions, doesn’t over-predict
  • Trades less but aims to win smarter
Ideal for: Scalpers and intraday traders focused on XAUUSD who value discipline and risk control.
Note: Gold Sentinel is a professional-grade EA. Backtest and demo thoroughly before using on live accounts.









The Gold Guardian
Saumyajit Purakayastha
2 (1)
Experts
The Gold Guardian (TGG) – Professional XAUUSD Breakout & Swing EA (M5) The Gold Guardian is a professional breakout and swing-capture Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It acts as a disciplined guardian of your capital — cutting false breakouts quickly with small stop-losses, while chasing extended gold trends with precision trailing stops. Unlike risky bots that rely on martingale, grids, or averaging, The Gold Guardian is built on risk discipline : keep l
