Phenix One JA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Yutthichai Artkaew
- Sürüm: 1.8
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🌟 Phenix One – Hybrid AI Trader for Consistent Profit Growth
Phenix One is a next-generation Hybrid AI Expert Advisor designed to deliver steady, compounding profit with advanced risk control and self-learning intelligence.
It learns from real market data, adapts automatically, and trades only in the highest-probability conditions.
🔹 Key Features
-
🧠 Smart Memory System: Learns winning candle patterns from live trades and adapts every 7 days.
-
⚙️ QuickLock & Trail: Auto-lock profit at +0.20 → SL = BE +0.05, then trail for maximum capture.
-
💰 Auto-Compound: Reinvest profit automatically — grow your balance faster without manual lot changes.
-
📉 Risk Control System: Daily Target / Stop / Max Drawdown Guard (10%), Drag-Streak Stop, and News Filter.
-
📆 Monthly Target Reduce: Gradually lowers target (5% → 1%) to maintain long-term stability.
📊 Performance Potential (starting balance: $5 or 500฿ cent account)
|Daily Growth
|1 Month
|3 Months
|6 Months
|3%
|≈ $24
|≈ $115
|≈ $2,000
|4%
|≈ $32
|≈ $260
|≈ $11,600
|5%
|≈ $43
|≈ $580
|≈ $65,000
✅ Why Traders Choose Phenix One
-
Adaptive AI that learns market behavior
-
Realistic, controlled compounding growth
-
Fully automatic — no optimization required
-
Clean, DLL-free, and Market-approved structure
💎 Phenix One focuses on smart, sustainable profit — not random scalping.
It trades with discipline, adapts with intelligence, and protects your equity with precision.