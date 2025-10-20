Phenix One JA

🌟 Phenix One – Hybrid AI Trader for Consistent Profit Growth

Phenix One is a next-generation Hybrid AI Expert Advisor designed to deliver steady, compounding profit with advanced risk control and self-learning intelligence.
It learns from real market data, adapts automatically, and trades only in the highest-probability conditions.

🔹 Key Features

  • 🧠 Smart Memory System: Learns winning candle patterns from live trades and adapts every 7 days.

  • ⚙️ QuickLock & Trail: Auto-lock profit at +0.20 → SL = BE +0.05, then trail for maximum capture.

  • 💰 Auto-Compound: Reinvest profit automatically — grow your balance faster without manual lot changes.

  • 📉 Risk Control System: Daily Target / Stop / Max Drawdown Guard (10%), Drag-Streak Stop, and News Filter.

  • 📆 Monthly Target Reduce: Gradually lowers target (5% → 1%) to maintain long-term stability.

📊 Performance Potential (starting balance: $5 or 500฿ cent account)

Daily Growth 1 Month 3 Months 6 Months
3% ≈ $24 ≈ $115 ≈ $2,000
4% ≈ $32 ≈ $260 ≈ $11,600
5% ≈ $43 ≈ $580 ≈ $65,000

✅ Why Traders Choose Phenix One

  • Adaptive AI that learns market behavior

  • Realistic, controlled compounding growth

  • Fully automatic — no optimization required

  • Clean, DLL-free, and Market-approved structure

💎 Phenix One focuses on smart, sustainable profit — not random scalping.
It trades with discipline, adapts with intelligence, and protects your equity with precision.


Plus de l'auteur
Tiger A Phoenix One
Yutthichai Artkaew
Experts
Phoenix One A v3.211 — Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Only โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง – ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis