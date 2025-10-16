🟡 GOLD 1 MINUTE – Precision Scalper for XAUUSD

Speed. Accuracy. Consistency.

GOLD 1 MINUTE is a professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-minute (M1) timeframe — where every second counts.

⚙️ Main Features

⚡ Smart Scalping Algorithm: Captures short-term price swings with ultra-fast entry and exit logic, designed for high-frequency gold trading.

🧠 Multi-Layer Analysis: Combines micro-trend detection, volatility bursts, and candle behavior recognition to find the best entries.

🔒 Advanced Risk Management: Dynamic stop loss, trailing stop, and auto-capital protection keep your account safe even in volatile markets.

🚫 No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedge: Pure price-action logic, tested and verified through long-term backtests.

💡 Plug-and-Play: Attach it to your XAUUSD M1 chart, choose your lot size, and let it trade automatically.

🌟 Why Traders Love GOLD 1 MINUTE

Works perfectly with small accounts (from $100+).

Optimized for ECN brokers and low-spread conditions .

Delivers stable profits with minimal drawdown.

Fast execution and adaptive to different market conditions.

🧩 Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Minimum Deposit: $50

Leverage: 1:500 or higher

VPS: Recommended for best performance

🚀 Turn Every Minute into Profit!

Let GOLD 1 MINUTE trade the gold market with speed, precision, and discipline.