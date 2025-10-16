Gold 1 Minute
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nguyen Chung
- Sürüm: 2.1
- Güncellendi: 16 Ekim 2025
🟡 GOLD 1 MINUTE – Precision Scalper for XAUUSD
Speed. Accuracy. Consistency.
GOLD 1 MINUTE is a professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-minute (M1) timeframe — where every second counts.
⚙️ Main Features
-
⚡ Smart Scalping Algorithm: Captures short-term price swings with ultra-fast entry and exit logic, designed for high-frequency gold trading.
-
🧠 Multi-Layer Analysis: Combines micro-trend detection, volatility bursts, and candle behavior recognition to find the best entries.
-
🔒 Advanced Risk Management: Dynamic stop loss, trailing stop, and auto-capital protection keep your account safe even in volatile markets.
-
🚫 No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedge: Pure price-action logic, tested and verified through long-term backtests.
-
💡 Plug-and-Play: Attach it to your XAUUSD M1 chart, choose your lot size, and let it trade automatically.
🌟 Why Traders Love GOLD 1 MINUTE
-
Works perfectly with small accounts (from $100+).
-
Optimized for ECN brokers and low-spread conditions.
-
Delivers stable profits with minimal drawdown.
-
Fast execution and adaptive to different market conditions.
🧩 Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: M1
-
Minimum Deposit: $50
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher
-
VPS: Recommended for best performance
🚀 Turn Every Minute into Profit!
Let GOLD 1 MINUTE trade the gold market with speed, precision, and discipline.
Designed for traders who value smart automation, tight risk control, and consistent returns.