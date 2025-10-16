Gold 1 Minute
- エキスパート
- Nguyen Chung
- バージョン: 10.0
- アップデート済み: 8 12月 2025
GOLD 1 MINUTE – Precision Scalper for XAUUSD
Speed. Precision. Safety.
Trade gold like a pro — fast, accurate, and consistent on the 1-minute chart.
I. Overview
EA Gold 1 Minute is a fully automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) using pure Price Action logic.
Versio
n 10.0 is the final stable release, highly optimized for real market conditions and structured for long-term consistency.
This EA includes 4 Price Action models, a trend filter, and flexible risk management.
The EA is built to trade cleanly — no repaint, no martingale, no grid, and no repeated trades on every candle.
II. Core Trading Logic (Included in the Final Version)
These Price Action models are integrated and can be turned ON/OFF from inputs:
1. Engulfing (Bullish & Bearish)
Strong momentum candles, filtered by body size, ATR, and structure.
2. Pin Bar (Advanced)
Detects long-wick reversals with body filters, liquidity sweeps, and swing validation.
3. Breakout + Retest
True breakout detection with double anti-spam logic to avoid repeated entries.
III. Trend Filter
The EA uses EMA lines to define market bias:
This trend filter significantly increases accuracy and reduces false signals.
IV. Risk Management (Customizable)
Minimum balance:
- Standard account: >$1000
- Micro account: >$100
The EA supports:
- Fixed Lot
- Risk-Based Lot Size (%)
The EA automatically calculates lot size based on:
- Account balance
- Stop loss distance
- Tick size and tick value (supports both 2-digit & 3-digit XAUUSD brokers)
- Accurate with all brokers — no lot miscalculations.
✔ RRR (Risk:Reward Ratio)
Automatically sets TP based on the chosen RRR.
VI. How the EA Works (Execution Flow)
- On every new closed candle:
- EMA Trend is detected
- All Price Action models are scanned
- If a valid BUY or SELL setup appears
- Spread, margin, volume, SL/TP distance are checked
- Lot is calculated
- Order is executed with SL & TP
- Anti-spam logic prevents duplicate entries
- The EA does not open trades inside the same candle.
VII. Safety Features
- No martingale
- No grid
- No random trades
- No hedging
- Strict Stop Loss on every order
- Volume & margin checks
- Compatible with all brokers (2-digit & 3-digit XAUUSD)
VIII. Why Choose this EA?
- Clean & transparent logic
- Based fully on Price Action models
- Strong filters to avoid false signals
- Easy to use for beginners
- Deep enough for advanced traders
- Designed specifically for XAUUSD M1
- Stable & predictable behaviour
This EA was built to behave like a disciplined Price Action trader — but with automation, precision, and zero emotions.
IX. Support
If you have questions, need optimization tips, or want input on trading settings, feel free to contact me directly on MQL5.
