Gold 1 Minute

🟡 GOLD 1 MINUTE – Precision Scalper for XAUUSD

Speed. Accuracy. Consistency.
GOLD 1 MINUTE is a professional Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-minute (M1) timeframe — where every second counts.

⚙️ Main Features

  • Smart Scalping Algorithm: Captures short-term price swings with ultra-fast entry and exit logic, designed for high-frequency gold trading.

  • 🧠 Multi-Layer Analysis: Combines micro-trend detection, volatility bursts, and candle behavior recognition to find the best entries.

  • 🔒 Advanced Risk Management: Dynamic stop loss, trailing stop, and auto-capital protection keep your account safe even in volatile markets.

  • 🚫 No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedge: Pure price-action logic, tested and verified through long-term backtests.

  • 💡 Plug-and-Play: Attach it to your XAUUSD M1 chart, choose your lot size, and let it trade automatically.

🌟 Why Traders Love GOLD 1 MINUTE

  • Works perfectly with small accounts (from $100+).

  • Optimized for ECN brokers and low-spread conditions.

  • Delivers stable profits with minimal drawdown.

  • Fast execution and adaptive to different market conditions.

🧩 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Minimum Deposit: $50

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher

  • VPS: Recommended for best performance

🚀 Turn Every Minute into Profit!

Let GOLD 1 MINUTE trade the gold market with speed, precision, and discipline.

Designed for traders who value smart automation, tight risk control, and consistent returns.


Plus de l'auteur
Big Engulfing
Nguyen Chung
3.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing the "Big Engulfing" Expert Advisor Welcome to the "Big Engulfing" Expert Advisor! This automated trading tool is designed to help traders capitalize on the powerful Engulfing candlestick pattern in the financial markets. By combining the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with technical analysis, "Big Engulfing" not only identifies potential trading signals but also manages buy and sell orders automatically with precision. Note: Trading: GOLD/USD Time frame: 15/30 minutes Key Features:
FREE
Robot Trading Gold by Lylyforex
Nguyen Chung
Experts
Robot Trading Gold is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on small deposit over $100 for good work. Timeframe: 15 Min Currency pairs: XAUUSD PROFITABILITY AND RISK The expected estimated profitability according to the backtest data is about 300% - 600% per year. The expected     maximum drawdown is about 90% or more . Attention!!!
FREE
Grid trading EUR 1 min
Nguyen Chung
Experts
Grid Trading is a fully automated trading system that doesn't require any special skills from you. Just fire up this EA and rest. You don't need to set up anything, EA will do everything for you. EA is adapted to work on big deposit over $5000 for good work. Timeframe: 1 Min Currency pairs: EURUSD PROFITABILITY AND RISK The expected estimated profitability according to the backtest data is about 200% - 400% per year. The expected   maximum drawdown is about 90% or more . Attention!!!   This is
FREE
Lyly Scalping
Nguyen Chung
Experts
This is a very smart EA, with fully automated trading. Guaranteed maximum profit. You don't need to do anything, just relax and wait for the results from this EA. Suitable for trading GOLD on the 5-minute timeframe. Please do not change the settings unless necessary. The default settings are optimized for profit. Only change the Lots to enter according to your risk appetite.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis