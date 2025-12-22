Gold EMA Cross – Automated Trend Trading for GOLD

Gold EMA Cross is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD), based on a multi-timeframe EMA Cross strategy combined with strict risk management.

Just attach the EA to a GOLD chart and let the system analyze the market, open trades, and manage Stop Loss and Take Profit automatically.

Core Trading Strategy

EMA Cross on the Signal Timeframe

Uses EMA Fast (21) and EMA Slow (55) to detect market momentum.

BUY signal when EMA Fast crosses above EMA Slow.

SELL signal when EMA Fast crosses below EMA Slow.

Works on the Signal Timeframe (default: M5).

Trend Filter with EMA 200

Uses EMA Trend (200) on a higher timeframe (default: M30).

BUY trades are allowed only when price is above EMA 200.

SELL trades are allowed only when price is below EMA 200.

This filter helps avoid false signals and reduces drawdown during sideways markets.

Smart Risk Management

Flexible Stop Loss and Take Profit

Supports ATR-based SL/TP : Adjustable ATR Period and ATR Multiplier. Stop Loss adapts to market volatility. Take Profit is calculated using a customizable Risk–Reward Ratio (RRR) .

Alternatively, users can switch to fixed SL/TP in points.

Automatic Lot Calculation

When FixedLot = 0 , the EA: Calculates lot size based on RiskPercent (% of account balance) . Keeps risk consistent across different account sizes.

Manual Fixed Lot option is also available.

Trade Safety and Control

One Trade at a Time

The EA allows only one open position per symbol .

Prevents overtrading and excessive exposure, especially important for GOLD.

Time-Based Trading Filter (GMT)

Users can define Start Time and End Time ( GMT ) .

Helps avoid low-liquidity or unfavorable trading hours.

Time filter can be disabled by setting both values to zero.

Visual and Alert Features

Clear Chart Visualization

Draws on the chart: Entry price Stop Loss Take Profit

Makes strategy logic easy to verify and monitor in real time.

Alerts

Optional alerts when BUY or SELL signals occur.

Can be enabled or disabled according to user preference.

Recommended Preset for GOLD

Optimized Default Settings

EMA Fast: 21

EMA Slow: 55

EMA Trend: 200

Signal Timeframe: M5

Trend Timeframe: M30

ATR Period: 14

ATR Multiplier: 2.5

Risk per trade: 1%

Risk–Reward Ratio: 1:3

Trading Time: 07 – 23 GMT

Who Is This EA For?

Gold EMA Cross is suitable if you:

Trade GOLD with a trend-following approach .

Prefer controlled risk and clean logic over aggressive trading.

Want a fully automated system with minimal manual intervention.

Avoid strategies like martingale or grid.

Important Notes

This EA is designed and optimized for XAUUSD (GOLD) .

Always backtest and forward test on a demo account before using real funds.

Trading results depend on market conditions and user-defined risk settings.

Conclusion

Gold EMA Cross is a clean, disciplined, and professional GOLD trading EA, focusing on high-quality entries, solid trend confirmation, and strict risk management.

It is an excellent choice for traders who want a reliable EMA Cross strategy automated in a safe and transparent way.