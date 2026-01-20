GOLD VIP EA – Professional Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (M15)

GOLD VIP EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor specially designed and optimized exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD).

It trades on the M15 timeframe using a strict trend-following strategy combined with smart money management and drawdown protection.

Just attach the EA to the XAUUSD M15 chart and let the system manage everything automatically.

Strategy Overview

GOLD VIP EA trades BUY positions only, following the dominant long-term trend to reduce risk and avoid counter-trend trading.

The system uses:

EMA 200 Trend Filter on H1, H4, and D1

Price Action confirmation with a specific candlestick pattern

Daily EMA200-based dynamic Stop Loss

Profit target calculated in USD, not pips

Trades are opened only when all conditions are aligned, ensuring high-quality entries.

Key Features

Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD) only

M15 timeframe – stable and efficient execution

Multi-timeframe EMA200 trend confirmation (H1, H4, D1)

Smart lot calculation based on account balance

Automatic USD-based Take Profit

Dynamic Stop Loss using Daily EMA200

Built-in Drawdown Protection (auto stop trading when DD exceeds limit)

No overtrading – strict entry conditions

Fully automatic – no manual intervention required

Smart Money Management

Lot size increases automatically based on account balance

Every $10,000 balance = minimum lot step increase

Trades are automatically stopped when drawdown reaches the predefined limit

Protects capital during abnormal market conditions

Set Stop Loss (SL) to 1/3 of the target profit when the profit reaches 2/3 of the target.

Drawdown Protection

The EA continuously monitors account equity:

If drawdown exceeds the defined percentage, the EA stops opening new trades

Helps protect your account from aggressive market moves

Recommended Account Conditions

Important – Please read carefully

Minimum balance requirements:

Standard account: $10,000+

Cent account: $100+ (10,000 cents)

Micro account (contract size = 1): $500+

Prioritize choosing account types that have no swap fees or commission fees.

Broker must offer XAUUSD with stable spreads and execution.

Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15

Account type: Hedging preferred

VPS recommended for best performance

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

Support & Contact

If you have any questions or need setup guidance,

please contact the developer before using the EA.

Happy trading and trade safely!