ATR Numeric Miracle

A versatile on-chart tool displaying real-time ATR values across up to 10 timeframes (M1 to MN1) in numerical format, bypassing subwindow charts for cleaner analysis. Key features: Toggle per-timeframe visibility, decimal/pips mode, customizable multiplier (e.g., for scaled stops), font/size/color adjustments, and corner/center positioning. Ideal for volatility-based trading—compute position sizes or filters instantly without manual math. Free download; compatible with MT4 Build 600+. Enhances multi-TF strategies for precise risk control.

Parameters and Definitions

The indicator features the following configurable parameters, each with a default value and purpose:

  • ATRPeriod (Integer, Default: 14): Specifies the lookback period for the ATR calculation, determining the sensitivity to recent price volatility.
  • Multiplier (Double, Default: 1.00): Applies a scaling factor to all ATR values, allowing customization for adjusted volatility measures (e.g., 1.50 for wider risk buffers).
  • ShowCurrentATR (Boolean, Default: True): Enables display of the ATR for the chart's current timeframe.
  • ShowM1ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the M1 (1-minute) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowM5ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the M5 (5-minute) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowM15ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the M15 (15-minute) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowM30ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the M30 (30-minute) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowH1ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the H1 (1-hour) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowH4ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the H4 (4-hour) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowD1ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the D1 (daily) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowW1ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the W1 (weekly) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowMN1ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the MN1 (monthly) timeframe ATR.
  • FontName (String, Default: "Arial"): Defines the font family for all labels, supporting system-available fonts for customized readability.
  • FontSize (Integer, Default: 9): Sets the pixel size of the text for labels, adjustable for visibility on different screen resolutions.
  • LabelColor (Color, Default: clrBlue): Specifies the text color for the title and ATR values.
  • LabelPosition (Integer, Default: 0): Controls label placement (0: Top Left, 1: Top Right, 2: Bottom Left, 3: Bottom Right, 4: Center).
  • DisplayMode (Integer, Default: 0): Selects output format (0: Decimal values, 1: Pips for intuitive range assessment).

These parameters allow for flexible, non-repainting updates on every tick, with labels sorted by timeframe ascending for logical presentation under a "ATR # Value:" header.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trendorphin Z
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
4 trendlines are given by 2 timeframes, defined by the zigzag indicator. It leverages the Zig Zag indicator to identify significant highs and lows across two configurable timeframes (default: M15 for short-term and H1 for medium-term), automatically plotting upward and downward trendlines for each. This helps visualize trend structures, reversals, and alignments between timeframes without switching charts, while adhering to trendline rules that contain the high and low points of the previous two
FREE
TraderLotSizeChoice
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
It computes BUY and SELL lot sizing in either % of balance or in fixed intervals. In market orders, this EA contains the adaptive slippage, logs tickets for instant confirmation of opening trades, and contains every market symbol at a glance. Real-time balance/equity display keeps margin health in view without tab-switching, toggling spread if needed for liquidity checks. Compact left-panel layout minimizes screen real estate, empowering blind trades where speed trumps overanalyze—perfect for
FREE
Risk2Reward MATR
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
Oynaklığa uyum sağlayarak, alım satım pozisyonlarını Ödüllendirmek için potansiyel Risk, Ortalama Gerçek Aralığa göre gösterilir. 'Al veya Sat' Düğmesine tıklandığında Risk-Ödül Kutuları gösterilir! ATR hesaplamasının bir faydası, bir işlemin ne zaman kapatılacağına dair zor bir kararın parçası olmayan bir meseleyle sevinin. Bu konu risk yönetimi kararınıza yardımcı olacaktır.  Özellikler Ortalama Gerçek Aralık, piyasadaki oynaklığı pip veya fiyat olarak ölçen yaygın olarak kullanılan bir göst
FREE
Vispucci
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Behaving in a similar fashion as the price action of a chart, the indicator uses " Trix " to opportune itself to the exposure of divergency, flat/low market volume, and price action expansion . The TRIX indicator nicknamed after the  Triple-Exponential-average,  is a momentum-based oscillator that filters minor price changes and fluctuations that are considered insignificant for forex trading whilst providing money making opportunities!  Overall, TRIX is a leading indicator that shows diverge
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, f
FREE
Centered Symbol Display
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Centered Symbol Display (MT4)   places Markey Symbol at the center of your chart for instant awareness while trading. It is fully customizable with user-defined font type, size, color, and precise offset positioning to match any template aesthetic. Additionally, it allows you to control whether the label displays in the background (behind candles), blended (dynamic color changes to remain visible while candles are visible), or in the forefront (above all chart elements) for maximum clarity. Des
FREE
Predetermination
Abraham Correa
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Trail every trade position twice, automatically,  in Average True Range! All manual trades are given a predetermined Risk-Reward closing point, ruled by a calculated motive that'll adjusts to volatility! The ATR, or average true range, is a technical indicator that measures the volatility, also known as " Volume , " of a financial instrument by taking into account the price range over a specific period of time.    There is an inevitable change in the ATR value during price action. The Average
FREE
Average True Spreads
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
The Average True Spread Indicator is designed to visually display the average spread (difference between Ask and Bid prices) over a specified number of candles and timeframe, directly on the chart. Its primary purpose is to give traders real-time insight into how volatile or expensive the market is to enter , especially during fast-moving or low-liquidity periods. Benefits of Knowing the Average Spread Better Entry Timing Avoid trading when spreads are abnormally high (e.g., during news event
FREE
Flower of Symbols
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseeing diverse assets, empowering traders to discern prospective trades across a tailored symbol array devoid of manual reconfigura
FREE
Centered Timeframe Display
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Centered Timeframe Display (MT4) places your current chart timeframe (M1, H1, etc.) directly at the center of your chart for instant awareness while trading. It is fully customizable with user-defined font type, size, color, and precise offset positioning to match any template aesthetic. Additionally, it allows you to control whether the label displays in the background (behind candles), blended (dynamic color changes to remain visible while candles are visible), or in the forefront (above all
FREE
Symbol Cycler
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
FREE
Grid MATR
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
X-axis lines prevail in grid manner, ruled by Average True Range.  There’s an inevitable change in specific periods of time of this matter! The Average True Range (ATR) indicator is not directly based on volume; instead, measures volatility in price movements. This indicator original in its revealing customization, stretches, expand, shrink, and evolve with 4 timely choices of grid states!  MATR means “multiplying average true range” in which grandeurs the grid pip-distant levels, seeming to g
FREE
Measurer of Positions
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
An on‑chart, data‑driven pre‑trade planner that turns your broker’s live market properties into clear, actionable numbers. It consolidates spread, commission, swaps, ATR‑based stop/targets, pip/point value and 10 risk‑profile lot sizes into one compact panel that auto‑scales to any chart size. The display is direction‑agnostic (no LONG/SHORT duplication) and emphasizes total trade cost and true risk/reward before you click “Buy/Sell.” What it shows (at a glance) Time & price context  (Local/Serv
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt