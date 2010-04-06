Trendorphin Z

4 trendlines are given by 2 timeframes, defined by the zigzag indicator. It leverages the Zig Zag indicator to identify significant highs and lows across two configurable timeframes (default: M15 for short-term and H1 for medium-term), automatically plotting upward and downward trendlines for each. This helps visualize trend structures, reversals, and alignments between timeframes without switching charts, while adhering to trendline rules that contain the high and low points of the previous two Zig Zag swings for validation.

Benefits:

  • Noise Reduction and Clarity: Filters minor price fluctuations via adjustable Zig Zag parameters (Depth, Deviation, Backstep), making trends easier to spot and reducing false signals.
  • Multi-Timeframe Insight: Displays trends from two TFs simultaneously, aiding scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in confirming higher-timeframe biases for better entry/exit timing.
  • Customization and Usability: Offers extensive settings for timeframes, Zig Zag values, trendline colors/styles (e.g., PaleGreen for uptrends, Tomato for downtrends), extension options, and visibility of previous candles, allowing adaptation to various pairs and strategies.
  • Efficiency: Automates trendline drawing based on Zig Zag, saving time and enhancing accuracy in identifying support/resistance, potential breakouts, or continuations—ideal for backtesting and live trading.

 *Adjust according to your trading style*

