Specting Zoomers

This script paces itself to zoom into the deepest setting of ZOOM +  


  You may be in tune to know a few keyboard easter eggs. Pressing the minus <-> button has the capability to Zoom the Chart Outward! Interesting to see the price reevaluate itself in perspective. This we could see is quite contagiously useful if we wanted to be quick with analyzing, examining through your tools, in your plans and such.


So, if you ever wanted to zoom IN and OUT, here is Your play around with the chart point of view, respectively. 

















































































































































































