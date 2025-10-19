Grid MATR

  X-axis lines prevail in grid manner, ruled by Average True Range.  There’s an inevitable change in specific periods of time of this matter! The Average True Range (ATR) indicator is not directly based on volume; instead, measures volatility in price movements. This indicator original in its revealing customization, stretches, expand, shrink, and evolve with 4 timely choices of grid states!  MATR means “multiplying average true range” in which grandeurs the grid pip-distant levels, seeming to grasp the wave of price. Constantly adapting with the ATR, I use the same periodical measurements to view the matter of the price roaming. The higher its value, the wider the actual period of time the ATR has become. This original code recognizes the participation on a chart, noticing the development in volume!  This creates a map like structure that seem similar to the nature of other logical but plain Grids. Grids like coordinating 000 points on price, pivotal Fibonacci. support and resistance and breakouts. Strategy of its own here with my application.
 


                                                                        |       |      |     |    | this is an original indicator |    |     |      |       |

Matter a fact, strategy testing this indicator would allow you to review the history of the price pathway with ATR grid lines, powered by meaningful times in the forex market! Just like an expert advisor, there are a plethora of signaling taking place! It’ll show vital pressure points of how volume can vaguely form candlesticks! This indicator would give definition to the potency of price action, revealing average true ranges on any state and timeframe, you choose!

  With expansions of the Grid, stretching would mean a larger volume of chart participants while a less volume gives a grid a narrower range, tightening. 

 Theoretically you would be able to combine this with any other strategy, evaluating trends, sighting bull and bear battles, and why price would reverse. If you have any other inquiries, questions, or comments, tell me and I’ll let you know. Plain but omnipotent are support and resistances coordinating with candlesticks, like a shelf of a library. Last but not least, the price levels theoretically breakout among the matter of support and resistance. If you were to click on the gifs attached, you'd see it in action!





State 1:   The Foreign Exchange market Sessions evolve thoroughly | ATR Grid ranges thoroughly from one trading session “to the next”. It makes use of the Open high low and close from previous sessions for calculation. Forex trading continues around the clock, but volume and liquidity peak during these major financial center sessions when more banks are actively trading currencies.


State 2:  Previous Candlestick Count in Time (>1) | ATR grid ruled by a previous candlestick (>1) in a given Timeframe


State 3: 12 hrs --> 12 hrs (AM to PM) | Grid MATR changes twice every 24 hours


State 4:  Forex Sessions evolving per say (1=1)(2=2)(3=3)(4=4) | Forex Sessions in Average True Range Grid are dependent on their own sessions, coherent to another. Similar to State 1, the only difference is it uses the previous session price of a particular session to calculate its Grid ATR. For example, if the new session is London session then it will calculate grid using value from previous London session from the day before. This type of grid ATR will match each session to corresponding session. NY to NY, London to London, etc. (1=1 | 2=2 | 3=3 | 4=4)


To calculate the Grid of these states, you have to Identify the number of bars back for which you want to calculate the Grid ATR. This is usually done by selecting a specific time frame, such as the past 10 days or the past month. Then for each state calculate the true range, add it all up and divide by the bars back to get the ATR. Remember that each timeframe has different ATR, mind over matter would suggest where potential support and resistance may be. Off from my studying with chart overview and how often I'd like to see a profit, choosing the m15 timeframe would be the go-to.

(   (  ( Expanding the Grid's ATR is customizable to your preference with AN INCLUDED MINIMUM AND MAXIMUM LIMIT BASED VARIABLE.)  )   )


In respects of the makers which shockingly grew great alongside the same timeline as AI prospective evolution: Emmanuel & Abraham



*Feel free to visit the rest of my profile for additional apps and content*

Önerilen ürünler
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
BMI Long Oscillator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
BMI Long Oscillator for MT4 The BMI Long Indicator is a multi-functional analytical tool developed by integrating several popular technical indicators. It combines a Moving Average Oscillator , MACD , Bollinger Bands , and Stochastic , each displayed with unique color coding. By merging these elements, the indicator delivers refined and accurate signals to help traders identify major market trends. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  BMI Long Oscillator MT5  | AL
FREE
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4 The Judas Indicator with Confirmation is specifically designed to detect deceptive price movements on the chart. This tool helps traders recognize the true market trend by filtering out fake breakouts, reducing the risk of falling for false signals. By confirming the primary trend within a 1-minute timeframe , it minimizes the chances of traders making incorrect decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Judas Sw
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Insta
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT4 The Non-Repainting Supertrend Indicator is a powerful tool for detecting market trends and breakout points. Specifically designed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this support and resistance indicator uses a dynamic trendline and signal arrows to accurately reflect the direction and potential reversal of price movements. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  | Non Repainting Supertrend Indicator for MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
ACD Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
ACD Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ACD indicator, developed by Mark Fisher, is a technical analysis tool in MetaTrader 4 used to detect potential market trends and assess trend strength. The ACD system is built around identifying the market’s Opening Range (OR) and using it to establish key trading levels. This range typically includes the first 30 minutes to one hour of market activity. After defining the OR, traders identify levels A and C, derived from it, to guide trading decisions. These le
FREE
EZ Binary GBUS
Tuan Anh Dao
Göstergeler
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minute. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: LONDON and NEWYORK section Currency pairs: GRB/USD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Mar
FREE
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Göstergeler
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Fiyat Dalga Modeli   MT4 --(ABCD Modeli)--   hoş geldiniz     ABCD modeli, teknik analiz dünyasında güçlü ve yaygın olarak kullanılan bir ticaret modelidir. Tüccarların piyasadaki potansiyel alım ve satım fırsatlarını belirlemek için kullandıkları uyumlu bir fiyat modelidir. ABCD modeliyle, tüccarlar potansiyel fiyat hareketlerini tahmin edebilir ve alım satımlara ne zaman girip çıkacakları konusunda bilinçli kararlar verebilir. EA Sürümü :   Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 sürümü:   Price Wave Patter
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Göstergeler
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Hidden Support And Resistance
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Göstergeler
updated hidden market support and resistance. this indicator is made for new current market that has new support and resistance that some traders struggle to see. The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1-minute timeframe to the monthly One Trading tip to use When price is at resistance and the indicator appears wait for a bearish candle to close then enter a sell trade. Same applies for a buy trade when price reaches support level, and the indicator appears wait for the bullish candle
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Göstergeler
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Virtual Targets
Hoang Van Dien
3.83 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator is very useful for day traders or short term traders. No need to calculate the number of pips manually, just look at the chart and you will see the Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss target line and evaluate whether the entry point is feasible to reach the intended target or not. Enter the intended Take Profit / Stop Loss pips for your trade. The indicator will display Virtual Take Profit / Virtual Stop Loss lines for you to easily see if the target is feasible or not.
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
SuperTrend Plus Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The SuperTrend Plus Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a trend-following technical tool that merges adaptive support and resistance levels with volatility filtering to highlight potential buy and sell zones. It reacts instantly to price shifts without lag, continuously aligning with market direction as trends evolve. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  SuperTrend Plus Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Be
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Göstergeler
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
Forecast System Gift
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD ------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move. The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods. Therefore I propose you use the technolo
FREE
High Trend Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
1 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Göstergeler
Schaff Trend Cycle nedir? Schaff Trend Cycle (STC), trend dönüşlerini zamanında tespit etmek için tasarlanmış bir osilatör türü göstergedir. Geleneksel hareketli ortalamalar veya MACD gibi göstergelerden farklı olarak, STC piyasa döngülerini momentum ile birleştirerek bir trendin başlangıcını ve sonunu daha net şekilde tanımlamaya yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler Net trend dönüş sinyalleri: Trend yükselirken STC çizgisi yukarı yönelir, düşerken aşağı yönelir. Yatay piyasalarda gürültü azaltımı: D
FREE
Buy Sell zones x2 free
Andrii Malakhov
Göstergeler
Индикатор "Buy Sell zones x2" основан на принципе "остановка/разворот после сильного движения". Поэтому, как только обнаруживается сильное безоткатное движение, сразу после остановки - рисуется зона покупок/продаж. Зоны отрабатывают красиво. Или цена ретестит зону и улетает в космос, или пробивает зону насквозь и зона отрабатывается с другой стороны так же красиво.  Работает на всех таймфреймах. Лучше всего выглядит и отрабатывает на Н1.    Может использоваться как: индикатор зон, где лучше вс
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (143)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. Lütfen satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Alım satım ipuçlarımı ve harika bonus göstergelerini ücretsiz olarak sizinle paylaşacağım! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret y
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (62)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (11)
Göstergeler
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Göstergeler
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 20 copies ( only 2 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
Göstergeler
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boy
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.8 (15)
Göstergeler
The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Apollo Secret Trend , herhangi bir çift ve zaman dilimindeki trendleri bulmak için kullanılabilecek profesyonel bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, işlem yapmayı tercih ettiğiniz çift veya zaman dilimi ne olursa olsun, piyasa trendlerini tespit etmek için kullanabileceğiniz birincil işlem göstergeniz olabilir. Göstergede özel bir parametre kullanarak sinyalleri kişisel ticaret tarzınıza uyarlayabilirsiniz. Gösterge, PUSH bildirimleri dahil her türlü uyarıyı sağlar. Göstergenin sinyalleri YENİDEN
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Precise Cross Point
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Designed to mark a specific price and time point on an MT4 chart based on a single mouse click, synchronizing this data across all timeframes for the same symbol. Its primary purpose is to help traders pinpoint and track critical levels or events (e.g., support/resistance or entry points) with persistent visual markers. The indicator uses dashed lines for price and time crosshairs, accompanied by labels that dynamically adjust to stay within chart boundaries, ensuring clarity regardless of win
FREE
Vispucci
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Behaving in a similar fashion as the price action of a chart, the indicator uses " Trix " to opportune itself to the exposure of divergency, flat/low market volume, and price action expansion . The TRIX indicator nicknamed after the  Triple-Exponential-average,  is a momentum-based oscillator that filters minor price changes and fluctuations that are considered insignificant for forex trading whilst providing money making opportunities!  Overall, TRIX is a leading indicator that shows diverge
FREE
Flower of Symbols
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseeing diverse assets, empowering traders to discern prospective trades across a tailored symbol array devoid of manual reconfigura
FREE
ATR Numeric Miracle
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
A versatile on-chart tool displaying real-time ATR values across up to 10 timeframes (M1 to MN1) in numerical format, bypassing subwindow charts for cleaner analysis. Key features: Toggle per-timeframe visibility, decimal/pips mode, customizable multiplier (e.g., for scaled stops), font/size/color adjustments, and corner/center positioning. Ideal for volatility-based trading—compute position sizes or filters instantly without manual math. Free download; compatible with MT4 Build 600+. Enhances m
FREE
Trendorphin Z
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
4 trendlines are given by 2 timeframes, defined by the zigzag indicator. It leverages the Zig Zag indicator to identify significant highs and lows across two configurable timeframes (default: M15 for short-term and H1 for medium-term), automatically plotting upward and downward trendlines for each. This helps visualize trend structures, reversals, and alignments between timeframes without switching charts, while adhering to trendline rules that contain the high and low points of the previous two
FREE
MainFrame Sync
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
The SyncAllCharts indicator streamlines trading by automatically aligning all open MetaTrader 4 charts to the symbol of the chart where it’s applied, saving traders time and effort when analyzing a single asset across multiple timeframes or setups. With a customizable "Main Sync" label to identify the lead chart, it ensures a clear, clutter-free workspace, enhancing workflow efficiency and consistency for traders monitoring one currency pair or symbol.
FREE
Predetermination
Abraham Correa
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Trail every trade position twice, automatically,  in Average True Range! All manual trades are given a predetermined Risk-Reward closing point, ruled by a calculated motive that'll adjusts to volatility! The ATR, or average true range, is a technical indicator that measures the volatility, also known as " Volume , " of a financial instrument by taking into account the price range over a specific period of time.    There is an inevitable change in the ATR value during price action. The Average
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, f
FREE
Symbol Cycler
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
FREE
Average True Spreads
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
The Average True Spread Indicator is designed to visually display the average spread (difference between Ask and Bid prices) over a specified number of candles and timeframe, directly on the chart. Its primary purpose is to give traders real-time insight into how volatile or expensive the market is to enter , especially during fast-moving or low-liquidity periods. Benefits of Knowing the Average Spread Better Entry Timing Avoid trading when spreads are abnormally high (e.g., during news event
FREE
Risk2Reward MATR
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
Oynaklığa uyum sağlayarak, alım satım pozisyonlarını Ödüllendirmek için potansiyel Risk, Ortalama Gerçek Aralığa göre gösterilir. 'Al veya Sat' Düğmesine tıklandığında Risk-Ödül Kutuları gösterilir! ATR hesaplamasının bir faydası, bir işlemin ne zaman kapatılacağına dair zor bir kararın parçası olmayan bir meseleyle sevinin. Bu konu risk yönetimi kararınıza yardımcı olacaktır.  Özellikler Ortalama Gerçek Aralık, piyasadaki oynaklığı pip veya fiyat olarak ölçen yaygın olarak kullanılan bir göst
FREE
TraderLotSizeChoice
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
It computes BUY and SELL lot sizing in either % of balance or in fixed intervals. In market orders, this EA contains the adaptive slippage, logs tickets for instant confirmation of opening trades, and contains every market symbol at a glance. Real-time balance/equity display keeps margin health in view without tab-switching, toggling spread if needed for liquidity checks. Compact left-panel layout minimizes screen real estate, empowering blind trades where speed trumps overanalyze—perfect for
FREE
Centered Symbol Display
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Centered Symbol Display (MT4)   places Markey Symbol at the center of your chart for instant awareness while trading. It is fully customizable with user-defined font type, size, color, and precise offset positioning to match any template aesthetic. Additionally, it allows you to control whether the label displays in the background (behind candles), blended (dynamic color changes to remain visible while candles are visible), or in the forefront (above all chart elements) for maximum clarity. Des
FREE
Centered Timeframe Display
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
Centered Timeframe Display (MT4) places your current chart timeframe (M1, H1, etc.) directly at the center of your chart for instant awareness while trading. It is fully customizable with user-defined font type, size, color, and precise offset positioning to match any template aesthetic. Additionally, it allows you to control whether the label displays in the background (behind candles), blended (dynamic color changes to remain visible while candles are visible), or in the forefront (above all
FREE
Measurer of Positions
Abraham Correa
Yardımcı programlar
An on‑chart, data‑driven pre‑trade planner that turns your broker’s live market properties into clear, actionable numbers. It consolidates spread, commission, swaps, ATR‑based stop/targets, pip/point value and 10 risk‑profile lot sizes into one compact panel that auto‑scales to any chart size. The display is direction‑agnostic (no LONG/SHORT duplication) and emphasizes total trade cost and true risk/reward before you click “Buy/Sell.” What it shows (at a glance) Time & price context  (Local/Serv
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt