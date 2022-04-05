ATR Numeric Miracle

A versatile on-chart tool displaying real-time ATR values across up to 10 timeframes (M1 to MN1) in numerical format, bypassing subwindow charts for cleaner analysis. Key features: Toggle per-timeframe visibility, decimal/pips mode, customizable multiplier (e.g., for scaled stops), font/size/color adjustments, and corner/center positioning. Ideal for volatility-based trading—compute position sizes or filters instantly without manual math. Free download; compatible with MT4 Build 600+. Enhances multi-TF strategies for precise risk control.

Parameters and Definitions

The indicator features the following configurable parameters, each with a default value and purpose:

  • ATRPeriod (Integer, Default: 14): Specifies the lookback period for the ATR calculation, determining the sensitivity to recent price volatility.
  • Multiplier (Double, Default: 1.00): Applies a scaling factor to all ATR values, allowing customization for adjusted volatility measures (e.g., 1.50 for wider risk buffers).
  • ShowCurrentATR (Boolean, Default: True): Enables display of the ATR for the chart's current timeframe.
  • ShowM1ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the M1 (1-minute) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowM5ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the M5 (5-minute) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowM15ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the M15 (15-minute) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowM30ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the M30 (30-minute) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowH1ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the H1 (1-hour) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowH4ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the H4 (4-hour) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowD1ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the D1 (daily) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowW1ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the W1 (weekly) timeframe ATR.
  • ShowMN1ATR (Boolean, Default: False): Toggles visibility of the MN1 (monthly) timeframe ATR.
  • FontName (String, Default: "Arial"): Defines the font family for all labels, supporting system-available fonts for customized readability.
  • FontSize (Integer, Default: 9): Sets the pixel size of the text for labels, adjustable for visibility on different screen resolutions.
  • LabelColor (Color, Default: clrBlue): Specifies the text color for the title and ATR values.
  • LabelPosition (Integer, Default: 0): Controls label placement (0: Top Left, 1: Top Right, 2: Bottom Left, 3: Bottom Right, 4: Center).
  • DisplayMode (Integer, Default: 0): Selects output format (0: Decimal values, 1: Pips for intuitive range assessment).

These parameters allow for flexible, non-repainting updates on every tick, with labels sorted by timeframe ascending for logical presentation under a "ATR # Value:" header.


