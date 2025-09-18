Measurer of Positions

An on‑chart, data‑driven pre‑trade planner that turns your broker’s live market properties into clear, actionable numbers. It consolidates spread, commission, swaps, ATR‑based stop/targets, pip/point value and 10 risk‑profile lot sizes into one compact panel that auto‑scales to any chart size. The display is direction‑agnostic (no LONG/SHORT duplication) and emphasizes total trade cost and true risk/reward before you click “Buy/Sell.”

What it shows (at a glance)

  • Time & price context (Local/Server time, Bid/Ask) with the chart visually blacked out so labels remain legible.

  • Average True Spread (time‑averaged), Point Value (1 Lot), Pip Value (1 Lot).

  • 10 risk profiles (LotPct1‑10, % of balance) → suggested lot, $/pip, total round‑trip cost (ATS + commission + true swap for the planned holding days).

  • Stop‑Loss (SL) in pips/$/% (SL columns grayed for instant recognition).

  • ATR‑based targets (TP1/TP2/TP3) from three user‑selectable timeframes: each shows Pips, $ gain, % of balance, net of costs.

Why traders like it

  • Pre‑trade clarity: See total cost and true risk (in pips, dollars, and % of balance) before placing an order.

  • Discipline by design: ATR‑anchored SL/TPs across three horizons keep exits consistent and testable.

  • Broker‑accurate math: Uses your symbol’s pip/point value, lot rules, averaged spread, commission (per lot, round‑trip or per‑side), and real swap logic (incl. optional triple‑swap Wednesday).

  • Capital‑aware sizing: 10 configurable %‑of‑balance profiles convert instantly to lots and $/pip with your current SL—no spreadsheets.

  • Readable anywhere: Adaptive font and spacing; compact, column‑aligned layout; SL highlighted in gray to separate risk from reward.

  • Noise‑free UI: Single unified set (no LONG/SHORT duplicates) keeps the panel tight and scannable.

Intended use

  • Plan trades quickly: choose a risk profile, confirm SL/TP distances, verify $ gain/loss and % of balance exposure, and act with full cost transparency.

  • Backtest your risk policy visually by scrolling charts and observing how the same profiles behave across markets/timeframes.


