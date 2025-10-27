Labels
- Yardımcı programlar
- Abraham Correa
- Sürüm: 1.0
Prints ALL current chart's symbol and timeframe as customizable labels, ensuring precise anchoring and automatic repositioning during window resizes, timeframe switches, or other chart events. It supports layered display options (background, forefront, or combined color modes) for enhanced visibility without obstructing price data. The accompanying script facilitates global application by attaching or updating the indicator across all open charts in a single execution, promoting efficiency in multi-chart trading environments.
Parameters
- TF_Color: Specifies the color of the label text (default: clrChartreuse).
- TF_FontSize: Defines the font size for the labels (default: 24).
- TF_Font: Sets the font type for the labels (default: "Arial Bold").
- TF_X_Offset: Adjusts the horizontal offset for label positioning (default: 0).
- TF_Y_Offset: Adjusts the vertical offset for label positioning (default: 0).
- TF_Label_X_Offset: Provides a specific horizontal offset for the timeframe label (default: 35).
- TF_Label_Y_Offset: Provides a specific vertical offset for the timeframe label (default: 0).
- Timeframe_Labeled: Controls the display layer and mode; options include "Background" (labels behind chart elements), "Combine Color" (alternating colors for visibility), or "Forefront" (labels in front) (default: "Background").
- LabelPosition: Determines the anchor position of the labels on the chart; options include "Center", "TopLeft", "TopRight", "BottomLeft", or "BottomRight" (default: "Center").
- ShowSymbol: Enables or disables the display of the symbol label (default: true).
- ShowTimeframe: Enables or disables the display of the timeframe label (default: true).