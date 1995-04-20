A powerful trend analysis tool for traders of all levels

Super Trend Analyzer is a technical analysis tool that uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average (MA) indicators to identify trends in the market.

It is a versatile tool that can be used by traders of all levels of experience.





How does it work

An uptrend begins when the main trend line and the auxiliary trend line cross from below and the lower minor oscillator is on the rise.

A downtrend begins when the main trend line and the auxiliary trend line cross from above and the lower minor oscillator is in the bearish zone.





Advantages

Super Trend Analyzer offers a number of advantages over other trend analysis tools, including:

Accuracy: Super Trend Analyzer has been shown to be a relatively accurate tool for identifying trends.

