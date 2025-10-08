🎉 To celebrate and get my product into your hands, I'm making "THE AUDCAD TRADER" completely FREE for few days . No strings attached!

The AUDCAD Trader is a sophisticated grid-based Expert Advisor specifically optimized for trading the AUDCAD currency pair. TRY on a DEMO Account before going LIVE.

This EA employs an intelligent averaging strategy combined with smart trend confirmation to capture profitable opportunities while managing risk through advanced position management.

How It Works

The EA continuously monitors the AUDCAD market and executes trades based on its sophisticated algorithm.

The system automatically manages position sizing, entry timing, and exit conditions to optimize trading performance.

Requirements

Timeframe : M5 (Hard Coded)

: M5 (Hard Coded) Trading Pair : AUDCAD (Hard Coded)

: AUDCAD (Hard Coded) Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 Minimum Deposit : $200 to $ 500 (for 0.01 lot)

: $200 to 500 (for 0.01 lot) Recommended Deposit : $1000+

: $1000+ SET FILE: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD BROKER USED: FUSION MARKET





Key Features

🎯 Smart Grid Trading System

Automated grid-based position averaging with customizable spacing

Dynamic lot size multiplication for optimal position building

Intelligent entry confirmation

Weighted breakeven calculation for precise exit timing





📊 Real-Time Dashboard

Professional performance monitoring panel

Live account statistics (Balance, Equity, Free Margin)

Session tracking with profit/loss display

Open positions overview with P&L breakdown

Visual trading status indicators





🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Configurable hard stop loss protection

Maximum position limit control

Flexible closure modes (profit target or breakeven points)

Dynamic take profit adjustment based on weighted average entry

Lot size validation and limits





📈 Trend Confirmation System

⏰ Flexible Filters

🎨 Professional Chart Enhancement

Optimized color scheme for AUDCAD trading

Clean, distraction-free interface

Auto-scaling and chart management

Modern visual design





Trading Strategy

The EA implements a grid averaging strategy with the following logic:

Initial Entry: Opens position when price crosses the Moving Average with confirmation Grid Building: Adds positions at predefined intervals when price moves against the initial position Position Sizing: Multiplies lot size progressively for faster recovery Exit Strategy: Closes all positions when combined profit target is reached or breakeven is achieved





Important Notes

⚠️ Risk Warning: Grid trading can lead to multiple open positions. Ensure adequate account balance and proper risk management.

✅ Backtesting: Disable dashboard (ShowDashboard = false) for faster backtesting

✅ Optimization: The EA is pre-optimized for AUDCAD. It ONLY trades AUDCAD.

✅ VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation and consistent execution

Support & Updates

This EA is designed for long-term profitability on AUDCAD. Regular monitoring and proper risk management are essential for success.