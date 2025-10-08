The AudCad Trader

🎉 To celebrate and get my product into your hands, I'm making "THE AUDCAD TRADER" completely FREE for few days. No strings attached!

Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)

The AUDCAD Trader is a sophisticated grid-based Expert Advisor specifically optimized for trading the AUDCAD currency pair. TRY on a DEMO Account before going LIVE.

This EA employs an intelligent averaging strategy combined with smart trend confirmation to capture profitable opportunities while managing risk through advanced position management.

How It Works

The EA continuously monitors the AUDCAD market and executes trades based on its sophisticated algorithm.
The system automatically manages position sizing, entry timing, and exit conditions to optimize trading performance.

Requirements

  • Timeframe: M5 (Hard Coded)
  • Trading Pair: AUDCAD (Hard Coded)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum Deposit: $200 to $500 (for 0.01 lot)
  • Recommended Deposit: $1000+
  • SET FILE: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
  • BROKER USED: FUSION MARKET (It is a referral link)

Key Features

🎯 Smart Grid Trading System

  • Automated grid-based position averaging with customizable spacing
  • Dynamic lot size multiplication for optimal position building
  • Intelligent entry confirmation 
  • Weighted breakeven calculation for precise exit timing

📊 Real-Time Dashboard

  • Professional performance monitoring panel
  • Live account statistics (Balance, Equity, Free Margin)
  • Session tracking with profit/loss display
  • Open positions overview with P&L breakdown
  • Visual trading status indicators

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

  • Configurable hard stop loss protection
  • Maximum position limit control
  • Flexible closure modes (profit target or breakeven points)
  • Dynamic take profit adjustment based on weighted average entry
  • Lot size validation and limits

📈 Trend Confirmation System

Flexible Filters

🎨 Professional Chart Enhancement

  • Optimized color scheme for AUDCAD trading
  • Clean, distraction-free interface
  • Auto-scaling and chart management
  • Modern visual design

Trading Strategy

The EA implements a grid averaging strategy with the following logic:

  1. Initial Entry: Opens position when price crosses the Moving Average with confirmation
  2. Grid Building: Adds positions at predefined intervals when price moves against the initial position
  3. Position Sizing: Multiplies lot size progressively for faster recovery
  4. Exit Strategy: Closes all positions when combined profit target is reached or breakeven is achieved

    Important Notes

    ⚠️ Risk Warning: Grid trading can lead to multiple open positions. Ensure adequate account balance and proper risk management.

    Backtesting: Disable dashboard (ShowDashboard = false) for faster backtesting

    Optimization: The EA is pre-optimized for AUDCAD. It ONLY trades AUDCAD.

    VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation and consistent execution

    Support & Updates

    This EA is designed for long-term profitability on AUDCAD. Regular monitoring and proper risk management are essential for success.

    Plus de l'auteur
    Smart FVG Stats
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    Indicateurs
    The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
    FREE
    The Breakout King
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL One Chart Multi Symbol Set File :   https://c.mql5.com/31/1524/The-Breakout-King-V4-MultiSym-1-Percent-Risk.set Disclaimer : By prioritizing risk management above all else, we ensure we stay in the game long enough for our edge to play out.  This is a fundamental principle of THE BREAKOUT KING. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. Shoot me a text when it's purchased. I have a gift for you! Limited Time Lau
    Candle Countdown Pro
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    Indicateurs
    Candle Countdown Pro – Real-Time Timeframe & Spread Tracker Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Never miss a candle close again!   Candle Countdown Pro is an essential trading tool that displays   real-time countdowns   for multiple timeframes, live spread monitoring , and key trading information—all in one clean, customizable panel. Key Features:
    FREE
    Daily Weekly Monthly High Low
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Daily Weekly Monthly High Low -  Your Ultimate Tool for Precision Market Analysis Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Overview: Elevate your trading strategy with   Daily Weekly Monthly High Low , a sophisticated MQL5 indicator designed to pinpoint critical price levels across multiple timeframes. Seamlessly track daily, weekly, and monthly highs/lo
    FREE
    Engulfing Fib Master
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    Indicateurs
    70% OFF SALE! Now only $30   (originally $99) The most profitable Daily Bias Strategy [EBP- 88% Proven Win Rate] https://youtu.be/XiU9JHUM5NE?si=TRJzXKjfVNO4tdsh&t=422 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Engulfing Fib Master   is a powerful   MetaTrader 5   indicator designed to detect high-probability   bullish & bearish engulfing patterns   and automatically plot   Fibonacci retracement levels   for precise trad
    Close All Pro
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    Utilitaires
    Tired of manually closing dozens of charts or managing multiple positions one by one? With Close All Pro, you can clear your workspace in a flash—saving time, reducing clutter, and streamlining your trading workflow. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 ️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE! Description: Close All Pro   is desi
    FREE
    Timed Exit Pro
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    Utilitaires
    Time-Based Trade Closer EA - Risk-Free Overnight? Yes! Time-Based Trade Closer Does It for You. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 ️ ALWAYS TEST THIS EA ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE USING IT LIVE! Overview The   Time-Based Trade Closer EA   is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to automatically close all open positions and pending orders at
    FREE
    Symbol QuickSwitch
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    Utilitaires
    Ultimate Chart Navigator - Instant Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Tired of Wasting Time Switching Charts? Save time and supercharge your trading workflow with the   Ultimate Chart Navigator—the professional-grade tool that puts   instant symbol switching   at your fingertips. Perfect for forex traders, commodity
    FREE
    SpreadWatcher Pro
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    Utilitaires
    Professional Spread Monitoring & Analysis for Smarter Trading Decisions (specially for PROP FIRMS) SpreadWatcher Pro   is a powerful   MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Expert Advisor   designed to track, analyze, and optimize trading conditions by monitoring   real-time and historical spreads   across multiple currency pairs and assets. Whether you're a   scalper, day trader, or swing trader , understanding spreads is crucial for maximizing profitability.  How to use it efficiently in your trading plan? Chec
    SAVE Me Please
    - Md Rashidul Hasan
    Utilitaires
    Auto-Shutdown MT5 Terminal - Saves you from Over-Trading by automatically closing MT5 Termial when daily loss limits are breached "I'll just make back what I lost..." "One more trade to break even..." "I can't end the day red..." Sound familiar? These thoughts have destroyed more accounts than any market crash. When emotions take over, discipline disappears. "Rule number one: Never lose money. Rule number two: Don't forget rule number one." - Warren Buffett ️  We strongly advise you to test
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis