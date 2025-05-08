Candle Countdown Pro – Real-Time Timeframe & Spread Tracker

Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)

Try "The Breakout King":

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835

Never miss a candle close again! Candle Countdown Pro is an essential trading tool that displays real-time countdowns for multiple timeframes,

live spread monitoring, and key trading information—all in one clean, customizable panel.





🔹 Key Features:





✅ Multi-Timeframe Countdowns – Track remaining time for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 candles

✅ Live Spread Monitoring – Displays current spread in points & pips for better trade execution

✅ Symbol Info – Quickly view the trading instrument directly on your chart

✅ Customizable Display – Choose from 4 panel locations (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right)

✅ Chart Countdown – Optional on-chart timer for the current timeframe’s candle close

✅ Clean Interface – Minimalist design with adjustable colors, fonts, and spacing

✅ Grid Removal Option – Reduce chart clutter with a single click





🔹 Why Traders Love It:





✔ Perfect for scalpers & day traders – Never get caught in mid-candle volatility

✔ Helps with trade timing – Enter/exit positions before key candle closes

✔ Works on all symbols & timeframes – Forex, stocks, crypto, and more

✔ Lightweight & efficient – No lag, no redraw issues





📌 Ideal for:

Swing traders planning entries around daily/weekly closes

planning entries around daily/weekly closes Scalpers optimizing entries on lower timeframes

optimizing entries on lower timeframes Algorithmic traders needing precise candle timing

needing precise candle timing All traders who want spread visibility at a glance

⚙ Customizable Settings:

Adjust colors, fonts, and panel position

Toggle between timeframes & features

Enable/disable chart countdown and grid removal





📥 Download Now & Trade Smarter!

Upgrade your trading workflow with Candle Countdown Pro—the ultimate candle timing assistant.

⚠️ *This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use.

Trade at your own discretion.*

TimeFlow Pro, Candle Chrono Meter, TickTock Trader, TimeMaster FX, Candle Countdown Pro, ChronoTrader Dashboard,

TimeWarp FX, NextCandle Alert, TimeFrame Sync, Candle Timer Pro, Quantum Time Tracker, FX Time Sentinel,

CandleFlow Analyzer, TimePulse Trading, Chronos Trade Assistant, CandleSync Pro, TimeFX Navigator,

TickTock Trade Timer, Candle Countdown Elite, TimeFrame Fusion



