Symbol QuickSwitch
- Yardımcı programlar
- - Md Rashidul Hasan
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 2 Mayıs 2025
Ultimate Chart Navigator - Instant Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5
Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)
Tired of Wasting Time Switching Charts?
Save time and supercharge your trading workflow with the Ultimate Chart Navigator—the professional-grade tool that puts instant symbol switching at your fingertips.
Perfect for forex traders, commodity traders, and anyone juggling multiple instruments!
Why Traders Love This Indicator:
✅ One-Click Symbol Switching
Change charts instantly with customizable buttons—no more typing symbols or digging through menus.
✅ Fully Customizable Layout
-
Choose button positions (4 chart corners + precise X/Y offsets)
-
Adjust font sizes, colors, widths, and heights
-
Organize buttons in configurable grids (set columns for clean layouts)
✅ Dual Symbol List Modes
-
Auto-Sync with Market Watch symbols
-
Custom Lists for personalized trading setups (stocks, crypto, indices, etc.)
✅ Visual Feedback
Buttons flash on click for instant confirmation—never wonder if your input registered.
✅ Works on ALL Timeframes
Seamlessly switch symbols without losing your chart setup or analysis.
Who Needs This?
-
Multi-Instrument Traders monitoring forex pairs, commodities, or indices
-
News Traders needing to jump between volatile assets FAST
-
Technical Analysts comparing patterns across symbols
-
Anyone tired of MT5’s clunky symbol-switching workflow
Key Benefits:
🔥 Save 5-10 Seconds Per Switch → Gain back hours per month
🔥 Reduce Errors from mistyped symbols
🔥 Stay Focused with a clean, organized workspace
🔥 Adapt to Any Strategy with fully customizable buttons
How It Works:
-
Load It onto any chart
-
Choose Symbols (Market Watch or custom list)
-
Click Buttons to switch—done!
Premium Features You Won’t Find Elsewhere:
🔹 Smart Memory – Removes invalid/unavailable symbols automatically
🔹 Cross-Platform Ready – Works flawlessly on desktop, laptop, or remote servers
🔹 Zero Lag – Lightweight code won’t slow down your terminal
Limited-Time Bonus:
Free lifetime updates + priority support!
Don’t Let Slow Chart Switching Cost You Opportunities.
⭐ Transform Your MT5 Experience Today ⭐
*This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use. Trade at your own discretion.*