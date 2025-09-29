TriSMA

Here’s a clear logic explanation and EA introduction in English, formatted in Markdown for easy reading:

📌 EA Introduction: Tri_SMA

The Tri_SMA Expert Advisor (EA) is a trend-following system that uses three Simple Moving Averages (SMA) for entry signals, stop-loss placement, and trade filtering.
It is designed for single-position control, ensuring only one trade is open per symbol at a time.

🔎 Trading Logic

✅ Entry Conditions

  • Long (Buy):

    • Short SMA is rising ( SMA1 > SMA1_previous ).

    • SMA order: SMA1 > SMA2 > SMA3 .

    • Price crosses above the short SMA (from below).

    • Long SMA is upward-sloping ( SMA3 > SMA3_previous ).

  • Short (Sell):

    • Short SMA is falling ( SMA1 < SMA1_previous ).

    • SMA order: SMA1 < SMA2 < SMA3 .

    • Price crosses below the short SMA (from above).

    • Long SMA is downward-sloping ( SMA3 < SMA3_previous ).

📌 Trade Management

  • Stop Loss (SL): Placed at the long-term SMA (SMA3).

  • Take Profit (TP): Equal to the average candle range of the last 10 bars (based on |Close - Open| ).

  • Lot Size: User-defined (default = 0.1).

  • Magic Number: Fixed at 1 .

  • Entry Rule:

    • Only if no position is currently open.

    • Only once per bar (no multiple entries on the same candle).

⚙️ EA Features

  • Trend filtering using three SMAs (short, mid, long).

  • Dynamic TP based on recent market volatility.

  • SMA slope filter ensures entries are aligned with the broader trend.

  • Simple and robust logic, suitable for testing and optimization.

📊 Parameters

  • Lots: Position size (default 0.1 ).

  • Timeframe: Default H1 (can be changed).

  • SMA1 (short): 20-period.

  • SMA2 (mid): 60-period.

  • SMA3 (long): 120-period (used for SL & slope filter).

💡 Summary

The Tri_SMA EA is a straightforward trend-following system that combines:

  • Crossover entries,

  • Slope confirmation, and

  • Volatility-based TP.

It is best suited for traders who prefer clear entry rules, strict risk control, and one-position-at-a-time trading.

