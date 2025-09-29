TriSMA
- Experts
- Kyōhei Shirahama
- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 5
Here’s a clear logic explanation and EA introduction in English, formatted in Markdown for easy reading:📌 EA Introduction: Tri_SMA
The Tri_SMA Expert Advisor (EA) is a trend-following system that uses three Simple Moving Averages (SMA) for entry signals, stop-loss placement, and trade filtering.
It is designed for single-position control, ensuring only one trade is open per symbol at a time.
🔎 Trading Logic
✅ Entry Conditions
-
Long (Buy):
-
Short SMA is rising ( SMA1 > SMA1_previous ).
-
SMA order: SMA1 > SMA2 > SMA3 .
-
Price crosses above the short SMA (from below).
-
Long SMA is upward-sloping ( SMA3 > SMA3_previous ).
-
-
Short (Sell):
-
Short SMA is falling ( SMA1 < SMA1_previous ).
-
SMA order: SMA1 < SMA2 < SMA3 .
-
Price crosses below the short SMA (from above).
-
Long SMA is downward-sloping ( SMA3 < SMA3_previous ).
-
📌 Trade Management
-
Stop Loss (SL): Placed at the long-term SMA (SMA3).
-
Take Profit (TP): Equal to the average candle range of the last 10 bars (based on |Close - Open| ).
-
Lot Size: User-defined (default = 0.1).
-
Magic Number: Fixed at 1 .
-
Entry Rule:
-
Only if no position is currently open.
-
Only once per bar (no multiple entries on the same candle).
-
⚙️ EA Features
-
Trend filtering using three SMAs (short, mid, long).
-
Dynamic TP based on recent market volatility.
-
SMA slope filter ensures entries are aligned with the broader trend.
-
Simple and robust logic, suitable for testing and optimization.
📊 Parameters
-
Lots: Position size (default 0.1 ).
-
Timeframe: Default H1 (can be changed).
-
SMA1 (short): 20-period.
-
SMA2 (mid): 60-period.
-
SMA3 (long): 120-period (used for SL & slope filter).
💡 Summary
The Tri_SMA EA is a straightforward trend-following system that combines:
-
Crossover entries,
-
Slope confirmation, and
-
Volatility-based TP.
It is best suited for traders who prefer clear entry rules, strict risk control, and one-position-at-a-time trading.
