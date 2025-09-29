Here’s a clear logic explanation and EA introduction in English, formatted in Markdown for easy reading:

📌 EA Introduction: Tri_SMA

The Tri_SMA Expert Advisor (EA) is a trend-following system that uses three Simple Moving Averages (SMA) for entry signals, stop-loss placement, and trade filtering.

It is designed for single-position control, ensuring only one trade is open per symbol at a time.

🔎 Trading Logic

✅ Entry Conditions

Long (Buy): Short SMA is rising ( SMA1 > SMA1_previous ). SMA order: SMA1 > SMA2 > SMA3 . Price crosses above the short SMA (from below). Long SMA is upward-sloping ( SMA3 > SMA3_previous ).

Short (Sell): Short SMA is falling ( SMA1 < SMA1_previous ). SMA order: SMA1 < SMA2 < SMA3 . Price crosses below the short SMA (from above). Long SMA is downward-sloping ( SMA3 < SMA3_previous ).



📌 Trade Management

Stop Loss (SL): Placed at the long-term SMA (SMA3) .

Take Profit (TP): Equal to the average candle range of the last 10 bars (based on |Close - Open| ).

Lot Size: User-defined (default = 0.1).

Magic Number: Fixed at 1 .

Entry Rule: Only if no position is currently open . Only once per bar (no multiple entries on the same candle).



⚙️ EA Features

Trend filtering using three SMAs (short, mid, long).

Dynamic TP based on recent market volatility.

SMA slope filter ensures entries are aligned with the broader trend.

Simple and robust logic, suitable for testing and optimization.

📊 Parameters

Lots : Position size (default 0.1 ).

Timeframe : Default H1 (can be changed).

SMA1 (short) : 20-period.

SMA2 (mid) : 60-period.

SMA3 (long): 120-period (used for SL & slope filter).

💡 Summary

The Tri_SMA EA is a straightforward trend-following system that combines:

Crossover entries ,

Slope confirmation , and

Volatility-based TP.

It is best suited for traders who prefer clear entry rules, strict risk control, and one-position-at-a-time trading.

