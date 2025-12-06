AlligatorRunnerEA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Donatas Dauksa
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🐊 Alligator Runner EA – Smart XAUUSD Expert Advisor
Alligator Runner EA is a fully automated trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines trend-based logic with level trading mechanics, powered by the Alligator indicator, to detect precise entries and exits in the market.
✅ Key Features:
-
📈 Trend-following strategy with level re-entries
-
🛡️ Built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic trailing
-
📊 Designed exclusively for XAUUSD – no optimization needed for other pairs
-
🧠 Fully automated decision-making – no manual intervention required
-
💡 Uses the Alligator (Bill Williams) indicator and ATR-based SL calculation
-
🔁 Smart lot size handling with minimum and maximum lot safeguards
-
🧩 Easy parameter setup for flexible risk management
-
⏱️ Optimized for H1 timeframe
🛠️ Parameters Overview:
-
Customizable risk per trade (% of equity)
-
ATR-based stop loss multiplier
-
Partial TP + final TP logic
-
Move SL to BE after partial close
-
Trailing stop based on "Teeth" level
-
Limit trades per day
-
Works best on brokers with low spread and fast execution
📈 Performance Highlights (2025 Backtest):
-
✅ Profit Factor: 3.41
-
✅ Drawdown: 22.39%
-
✅ Winning trades: 69.77%
-
✅ Return on $250: $962.90 Net Profit (H1 timeframe)
-
✅ Sharp and consistent equity curve
-
✅ Works across different time periods with robustness
💼 Use Cases:
-
Best suited for:
-
Day traders and swing traders
-
Automated portfolio users
-
XAUUSD enthusiasts seeking strong risk control
-
🧪 Recommendations:
-
⚙️ Run on XAUUSD / H1
-
✅ Use default settings – no optimization required
-
☁️ VPS recommended for 24/7 stability
-
🧪 Try on demo before using real funds
💵 Minimum Deposit:
You can start using Alligator Runner EA with as little as $300 depending on broker leverage and lot size rules. It’s beginner-friendly and highly capital-efficient.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor.
📌 The developer is not responsible for any losses that may occur while using this software. Use proper money management and always test on a demo account before going live. Past performance is not indicative of future results.