Mid Touch Alpha EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ufuk Kuscu
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 8
What it is.
MidTouch Alpha is a self-contained Supply/Demand engine and trader. It finds zones on-chart (no external indicators), labels them by strength (Verified/Proven), and executes entries at the first touch and/or midline cross with robust risk controls.
Key features
-
Embedded Supply/Demand zone detection (Weak/Untested/Turncoat/Verified/Proven)
-
Two entry modes: TOUCH (first zone touch) & MID (midline cross)
-
Risk controls: SL/TP, break-even, max spread, margin level gate, per-zone trade limit
-
Profit latch: stop opening new trades after an equity/balance % target
-
Dynamic sizing: fixed lot, balance-based, or risk % (SL-aware)
-
Validation-safe: auto checks freeze/stops; capped lot; margin buffer; netting-friendly
-
Clean visuals: colored zones + optional labels
How it works (short)
-
The engine scans recent highs/lows with fast/slow fractal windows, expands edges with ATR fuzz, merges overlaps, and grades each zone.
-
When price first touches a zone ⇒ optional order.
-
While price stays inside a zone, if it crosses the midline ⇒ optional second order.
-
SL is placed just beyond the zone with extra points; TP can be points-based or %-profit vs balance.
Quick start
-
Attach EA to your chart (any symbol/TF).
-
Start with a preset below, then tune:
-
InpUseSL=true , InpSLExtraPoints=600–800
-
InpUseTP_Touch/Mid=true , InpTPPoints_* ≈ 250–400 or enable % TP
-
Keep InpMaxVolumePerTrade conservative for Market validation.
-
-
For scalping (M1/M5), use stricter spread and smaller max volume.
Inputs (essentials)
-
Entries: InpEnableTouchEntry , InpEnableMidEntry
-
Stops/Targets: InpUseSL , InpSLExtraPoints , InpUseTP_Touch/Mid , InpTPPoints_Touch/Mid , InpUseTP_ByProfit , InpTP_ProfitPct
-
Sizing: InpUseBalanceLot , InpLotsPerK , InpUseRiskPercent , InpRiskPercent , fallback InpLots
-
Safety: InpMaxSpreadPoints , InpMinMarginLevelPct , InpMaxActiveTradesPerZone
-
Latch/BE: InpStopAfterProfit , InpProfitTargetPct , InpUseBalanceForTarget , InpUseBE , InpBE_TriggerPts , InpBE_OffsetPts
-
Validation helpers: InpStopsPaddingPts , InpMaxVolumePerTrade , InpMarginBufferPct
-
Zone engine/visuals: ZE_* group
Presets (.set snippets)
Paste into a .set file or set manually. Names must match exactly.
A) Market Validation-Safe (universal)
InpMaxVolumePerTrade=1.00
InpMarginBufferPct=10.0
InpUseBalanceLot=TRUE
InpLotsPerK=0.02
InpUseRiskPercent=FALSE
InpLots=0.10
InpStopsPaddingPts=15
InpSLExtraPoints=600
InpUseTP_Touch=TRUE
InpTPPoints_Touch=300
InpUseTP_Mid=TRUE
InpTPPoints_Mid=300
InpUseTP_ByProfit=FALSE
InpMaxSpreadPoints=0
InpMinMarginLevelPct=1000
InpEnableTouchEntry=TRUE
InpEnableMidEntry=TRUE
InpStopAfterProfit=TRUE
InpProfitTargetPct=10.0
InpUseBalanceForTarget=TRUE
InpUseBE=TRUE
InpBE_TriggerPts=200
InpBE_OffsetPts=75
ZE_ShowWeak=FALSE
ZE_ShowUntested=FALSE
ZE_ShowTurncoat=FALSE
ZE_Merge=TRUE
ZE_Extend=TRUE
B) Majors H1 Conservative
InpMaxVolumePerTrade=0.50
InpMarginBufferPct=8.0
InpUseBalanceLot=TRUE
InpLotsPerK=0.02
InpStopsPaddingPts=12
InpSLExtraPoints=700
InpTPPoints_Touch=350
InpTPPoints_Mid=300
InpMaxSpreadPoints=15
InpMinMarginLevelPct=800
C) Scalping M1 (tight)
InpMaxVolumePerTrade=0.10
InpMarginBufferPct=12.0
InpUseBalanceLot=TRUE
InpLotsPerK=0.01
InpStopsPaddingPts=20
InpSLExtraPoints=800
InpTPPoints_Touch=250
InpTPPoints_Mid=250
InpMaxSpreadPoints=5
InpMinMarginLevelPct=1500
FAQ / Troubleshooting
-
“Invalid stops / close to market”
EA auto-adjusts SL/TP vs Bid/Ask + broker stops/freeze. If needed, raise InpStopsPaddingPts or SL/TP distances.
-
“Volume limit reached / No money”
Lot is pre-capped by InpMaxVolumePerTrade , margin buffer, and netting room. If still seen, lower InpMaxVolumePerTrade or increase InpMarginBufferPct .
-
Too many trades from same zone
Set InpMaxActiveTradesPerZone=1 (default) to avoid stacking in a zone.
Change log
-
v1.01
-
Added lot capping (per-trade, margin-aware, netting-aware)
-
Market-distance check for SL/TP with padding
-
Safer retries on stops/volume errors
-
Verbose debug toggle
-
Disclaimer
This is an automated trading tool; past performance doesn’t guarantee future results. Use on demo first and size conservatively.