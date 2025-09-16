Mid Touch Alpha EA

MidTouch Alpha — Supply & Demand EA (MT5)

MidTouch Alpha embeds an S/D zone engine (no external indicators), draws zones on-chart and trades them with a two-stage logic (TOUCH & MID). It includes a profit latch, TP-by-% of balance, break-even, margin gate, spread filter, and per-zone active-trade limits.

Key Features

  • Embedded Supply/Demand engine: Zones auto-detected via fast/slow fractals + ATR fuzz; no external indicators required.

  • Dual-entry logic:

    • TOUCH → first touch of the zone.

    • MID → cross of zone midline for a secondary confirmation entry.

  • Profit Latch: Stop opening new trades once an equity/balance growth target is reached.

  • TP by Profit %: Optional TP target as a percentage of balance (overrides point-based TP).

  • Break-even: Auto move SL beyond entry after X points in profit.

  • Per-zone gating: Limit concurrent EA trades per zone (default: 1).

  • Safety filters: Max spread (pts), minimum margin level gate, opposite-side block on the same tick.

  • Money management: Priority sizing → Risk% (if SL), else Balance-based (lots per 1K), else Fixed lot.

  • Chart visuals: Zone rectangles with strength labels (Weak / Untested / Turncoat / Verified / Proven) and color coding.

  • Self-healing TP: Attaches TP retroactively if missing (respecting broker stop/freeze levels).

  • Verbose diagnostics (optional): ATR/zones/trigger/sizing traces in Journal.

How it trades

  • When a new bar is formed, the engine collects possible S/D regions with fast/slow fractals and ATR fuzz.

  • According to the options (merge/extend) it merges/extends the regions and calculates the power rating:

  • Proven 3+ successful retest

  • Verified: ≥1 retest

  • Turncoat Role reversal detection

  • Untested Non-weak but no test count

  • Weak: Only fast fractal sign, low confidence

  • "Show/Allow" filters are used to determine the strength of the zones to be drawn/processed.

  • Entry is triggered when the price touches a zone for the first time (TOUCH) and/or crosses the midline (MID).

  • On entry, the SL is taken out of the zone by SLExtraPoints; TP is set as points-based or % profit target.

  • Break-even and FixMissingTPs maintenance jobs maintain the positions at each tick.

  • New entries are locked when the profit latch reaches the target (open transactions continue to be managed).

  • Note / Note: If TP by Profit % is enabled, it overrides points-based TPs.

Inputs (Parameter Reference)

Entry & Risk

  • InpLots (default 0.10) — Fixed lot (fallback if others disabled) 

  • InpEnableTouchEntry (true) — Enable TOUCH (first touch) entries 

  • InpEnableMidEntry (true) — Enable MID (midline cross) entries 

  • InpUseSL (true) — Place SL 

  • InpSLExtraPoints (400) — Extra SL offset beyond the zone 

  • InpUseTP_Touch (true) — Use TP for TOUCH 

  • InpTPPoints_Touch (300) — TOUCH TP distance (points) 

  • InpUseTP_Mid (true) — Use TP for MID 

  • InpTPPoints_Mid (300) — MID TP distance (points) 

  • InpUseTP_ByProfit (false) — TP as % of Balance (overrides point TPs) 

  • InpTP_ProfitPct (0.50) — Percent of balance (e.g., 0.50 = %0.5

Zone Selection & Safety

  • InpAllowVerified (true) — Allow Verified zones 

  • InpAllowProven (true) — Allow Proven zones 

  • InpBlockOppositeSameTick (true) — Block opposite-side entry within same tick 

  • InpMagic (20250822) — Magic number 

  • InpMaxSpreadPoints (0) — Max spread; 0=disabled 

  • InpMaxActiveTradesPerZone (1) — Max concurrent EA trades per zone 

  • InpMinMarginLevelPct (1000) — Stop new entries if margin% below 

  • InpDebug (true) — Debug logs 

  • InpDebugVerbose (false) — Extra diagnostics 

Money Management

  • InpUseBalanceLot (true) — Balance-based lots 

  • InpLotsPerK (0.02) — Lots per 1K balance 

  • InpBalanceK (1000.0) — 1K reference 

  • InpUseRiskPercent (false) — %Risk sizing (needs SL) 

  • InpRiskPercent (1.0) — Risk per trade (%) 

Priority: Risk% → Balance-based → Fixed lot.

Profit Latch (Stop After Target)

  • InpStopAfterProfit (true) — Lock new entries after target 

  • InpProfitTargetPct (10.0) — Target % vs baseline 

  • InpProfitDaily (false) — Daily reset 

  • InpUseBalanceForTarget (true) — Baseline = Balance (else Equity) 

Break-even

  • InpUseBE (true) — Enable BE 

  • InpBE_TriggerPts (200) — Arm distance (pts) 

  • InpBE_OffsetPts (75) — Move SL beyond entry 

Zone Engine (Embedded)

  • ZE_BackLimit (1000) — Bars to scan back 

  • ZE_ShowWeak (false) — Include Weak 

  • ZE_ShowUntested (false) — Include Untested 

  • ZE_ShowTurncoat (false) — Include Turncoat 

  • ZE_FuzzFactor (0.75) — ATR-based edge tolerance 

  • ZE_FractalFastFactor (3.0) — Fast fractal window 

  • ZE_FractalSlowFactor (6.0) — Slow fractal window 

  • ZE_Merge (true) — Merge overlapping zones 

  • ZE_Extend (true) — Extend edges by ATR 

  • ZE_DrawLabels (true) — Draw labels 

  • ZE_LabelShift/Color/Size/Font — Label styling 

  • Zone Colors — Support/Resistance color sets per strength

Quick Start 

  1. Test the EA on a period with a clear trend structure, such as H1 or M30/H4.

  2. For first attempts ZE_ShowWeak=false, ZE_ShowUntested=false, ZE_ShowTurncoat=false (start with Verified/Proven only).

  3. InpMaxActiveTradesPerZone=1 ve InpBlockOppositeSameTick=true and stay protective.

  4. InpUseTP_ByProfit=false (points TP); then make true and try the range 0.30-0.80.

  5. Strategy Tester’da:

    • Model: Every tick (or 1-minute OHLC for speed)

    • Use variable spread if your broker widens spread often.

    • Enable journal and optionally InpDebugVerbose=true to trace triggers.

Recommendation: Perform the first live trials on the demo account. Parameter optimisation differs for each symbol and TF.

Money Management Examples

  • Balance-based (default): Balance 10,000 → 0.02 lots per 1K ⇒ 0.20 lot.

  • Risk% (with SL): If distance(entry, SL) = 250 pts; account risk = 1% of balance; EA computes volume to risk ≈1% if tick value is provided by broker correctly.

Broker tick value/size must be accurate; exotic symbols may require manual checks.


FAQ
Q: Repaints?
A: Zones are recomputed on new bars using fixed fractal/ATR rules; historical shaping does not repaint intra-bar. However, merging/extending can adjust borders as new data arrives — this is by design.
Q: Which timeframes/pairs?
A: Works on all; better structure is often seen on H1–H4. On low TFs, consider tighter SL/TP and enabling %TP.
Q: MT5 netting vs hedging?
A: The EA operates with CTrade/PositionInfo and modifies by ticket then symbol, so hedging is supported. Zone gating relies on magic number and zone range.
Q: Can I add my own indicators?
A: The engine is self-sufficient; you may still combine with dashboards/filters, but avoid conflicting EAs on the same symbol+magic.
Q: What do strengths mean?

A: Heuristics based on retests/turning: Proven (3+ retests), Verified (≥1), Turncoat (role flip), Untested (no retest but not weak), Weak (low-confidence).




