Mid Touch Alpha EA

MidTouch Alpha — Supply & Demand EA (MT5)

MidTouch Alpha embeds an S/D zone engine (no external indicators), draws zones on-chart and trades them with a two-stage logic (TOUCH & MID). It includes a profit latch, TP-by-% of balance, break-even, margin gate, spread filter, and per-zone active-trade limits.

Money management: Priority sizing → Risk% (if SL), else Balance-based (lots per 1K), else Fixed lot.

Safety filters: Max spread (pts), minimum margin level gate, opposite-side block on the same tick.

Break-even: Auto move SL beyond entry after X points in profit.

TP by Profit %: Optional TP target as a percentage of balance (overrides point-based TP).

Profit Latch: Stop opening new trades once an equity/balance growth target is reached.

TOUCH → first touch of the zone.

How it trades



When a new bar is formed, the engine collects possible S/D regions with fast/slow fractals and ATR fuzz.





According to the options (merge/extend) it merges/extends the regions and calculates the power rating:





Proven 3+ successful retest





Verified: ≥1 retest





Turncoat Role reversal detection





Untested Non-weak but no test count





Weak: Only fast fractal sign, low confidence





"Show/Allow" filters are used to determine the strength of the zones to be drawn/processed.





Entry is triggered when the price touches a zone for the first time (TOUCH) and/or crosses the midline (MID).





On entry, the SL is taken out of the zone by SLExtraPoints; TP is set as points-based or % profit target.





Break-even and FixMissingTPs maintenance jobs maintain the positions at each tick.





New entries are locked when the profit latch reaches the target (open transactions continue to be managed).





Note / Note: If TP by Profit % is enabled, it overrides points-based TPs.

Inputs (Parameter Reference)

Entry & Risk

InpLots (default 0.10) — Fixed lot (fallback if others disabled)

InpEnableTouchEntry (true) — Enable TOUCH (first touch) entries

InpEnableMidEntry (true) — Enable MID (midline cross) entries

InpUseSL (true) — Place SL

InpSLExtraPoints (400) — Extra SL offset beyond the zone

InpUseTP_Touch (true) — Use TP for TOUCH

InpTPPoints_Touch (300) — TOUCH TP distance (points)

InpUseTP_Mid (true) — Use TP for MID

InpTPPoints_Mid (300) — MID TP distance (points)

InpUseTP_ByProfit (false) — TP as % of Balance (overrides point TPs)

InpTP_ProfitPct (0.50) — Percent of balance (e.g., 0.50 = %0.5)

Zone Selection & Safety

InpAllowVerified (true) — Allow Verified zones

InpAllowProven (true) — Allow Proven zones

InpBlockOppositeSameTick (true) — Block opposite-side entry within same tick

InpMagic (20250822) — Magic number

InpMaxSpreadPoints (0) — Max spread; 0=disabled

InpMaxActiveTradesPerZone (1) — Max concurrent EA trades per zone

InpMinMarginLevelPct (1000) — Stop new entries if margin% below

InpDebug (true) — Debug logs

InpDebugVerbose (false) — Extra diagnostics

Money Management

InpUseBalanceLot (true) — Balance-based lots

InpLotsPerK (0.02) — Lots per 1K balance

InpBalanceK (1000.0) — 1K reference

InpUseRiskPercent (false) — %Risk sizing (needs SL)

InpRiskPercent (1.0) — Risk per trade (%)

Priority: Risk% → Balance-based → Fixed lot.

Profit Latch (Stop After Target)

InpStopAfterProfit (true) — Lock new entries after target

InpProfitTargetPct (10.0) — Target % vs baseline

InpProfitDaily (false) — Daily reset

InpUseBalanceForTarget (true) — Baseline = Balance (else Equity)

Break-even

InpUseBE (true) — Enable BE

InpBE_TriggerPts (200) — Arm distance (pts)

InpBE_OffsetPts (75) — Move SL beyond entry

Zone Engine (Embedded)

ZE_BackLimit (1000) — Bars to scan back

ZE_ShowWeak (false) — Include Weak

ZE_ShowUntested (false) — Include Untested

ZE_ShowTurncoat (false) — Include Turncoat

ZE_FuzzFactor (0.75) — ATR-based edge tolerance

ZE_FractalFastFactor (3.0) — Fast fractal window

ZE_FractalSlowFactor (6.0) — Slow fractal window

ZE_Merge (true) — Merge overlapping zones

ZE_Extend (true) — Extend edges by ATR

ZE_DrawLabels (true) — Draw labels

ZE_LabelShift/Color/Size/Font — Label styling

Zone Colors — Support/Resistance color sets per strength

Quick Start

Test the EA on a period with a clear trend structure, such as H1 or M30/H4. For first attempts ZE_ShowWeak=false, ZE_ShowUntested=false, ZE_ShowTurncoat=false (start with Verified/Proven only). InpMaxActiveTradesPerZone=1 ve InpBlockOppositeSameTick=true and stay protective. InpUseTP_ByProfit=false (points TP); then make true and try the range 0.30-0.80. Strategy Tester’da: Model: Every tick (or 1-minute OHLC for speed)

Use variable spread if your broker widens spread often.

Enable journal and optionally InpDebugVerbose=true to trace triggers.

Recommendation: Perform the first live trials on the demo account. Parameter optimisation differs for each symbol and TF.

Money Management Examples

Balance-based (default): Balance 10,000 → 0.02 lots per 1K ⇒ 0.20 lot.

Risk% (with SL): If distance(entry, SL) = 250 pts; account risk = 1% of balance; EA computes volume to risk ≈1% if tick value is provided by broker correctly.

Broker tick value/size must be accurate; exotic symbols may require manual checks.



FAQ

Repaints?Zones are recomputed onusing fixed fractal/ATR rules; historical shaping does not repaint intra-bar. However, merging/extending can adjust borders as new data arrives — this is by design.Which timeframes/pairs?Works on all; better structure is often seen on. On low TFs, consider tighter SL/TP and enabling %TP.MT5 netting vs hedging?The EA operates withand modifies by, so hedging is supported. Zone gating relies onand zone range.Can I add my own indicators?The engine is self-sufficient; you may still combine with dashboards/filters, but avoid conflicting EAs on the same symbol+magic.What do strengths mean?

A: Heuristics based on retests/turning: Proven (3+ retests), Verified (≥1), Turncoat (role flip), Untested (no retest but not weak), Weak (low-confidence).



