Multi Forex Robot

This EA that can be used on 14 Forex.


This EA is based on weekday filtering.

It uses ADX for filtering.

Designed based on statistical analysis.

Uses a custom ATR period for trade entries.

Holding time: 5–100 hours.


Please begin backtesting using the default parameters and the EURUSD currency pair. You'll need to modify the UTC offset during backtesting. My default parameters are for candlestick time (UTC+3) and a UTC offset (UTC+5). If your broker's time is UTC+0, your UTC offset should be UTC+2. Please determine the optimal UTC offset yourself. You can use a fast genetic algorithm in the opening price backtesting mode for very fast results.


This EA performs well on 14 currency pairs including XAUUSD.EURUSD.EURAUD.EURCAD.HK50.UK100.SP500.USDJPY.EURCAD.GBPUSD.USDCHF.EURJPY.NAS100.GBPJPY. Please test the parameters yourself (note: UTC offset varies for different currency pairs).

You can combine the above into a portfolio, which lowers risk and improves returns.


Timeframe:M5

Minimum amount: 50 USD


