Asset Fortress EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
This EA implements a dual-strategy system combining two distinct logics. It’s designed with versatile risk-management and trade-filtering features to adapt across a variety of market conditions.
1) Trading Logic
Strategy A: Logic based on ADX (Average Directional Movement Index).
Strategy B: A trend-following logic that combines Stochastic and MACD.
Each strategy can be toggled ON/OFF independently.
2) Key Features
Risk Management
Dynamic Lot Management: Adjusts lot size dynamically according to winning/losing streaks and market volatility.
Stealth Hedge: Opens hedge positions based on settings when price moves unfavorably. Optionally closes the main position when the hedge is triggered.
Trailing Stop: Available for both main and hedge positions to lock in profits.
Long/Short Lot Multipliers: Set different lot multipliers for long and short positions.
Trade Filtering
Monthly Trade Control: Disable trading in specific months, or restrict to long-only or short-only per month.
Time Filter: Restrict trading to specified time windows.
Directional Time Blackout: Block long or short entries during specific hours (can also be applied to hedge entries).
Volatility Filter: ATR-based; entries occur only when market volatility is within your specified range.
Other
Position Holding Period System: Gradually adjusts TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) widths as holding time elapses. (Disabled in backtests.)
3) Backtest Summary
The following results are taken from the provided report:
Broker: TitanFX-05
Symbol: USDJPY
Period: Aug 21, 2020 – Aug 21, 2025 (M5)
Modeling Quality: 99.90%
Spread: 15 (1.5 pips)
Initial Deposit: $500.00
Total Net Profit: $10,109.23
Profit Factor: 2.22
Max Drawdown: $423.04 (6.43%)
Total Trades: 1,211
Win Rate: 66.23% (Long: 70.93%, Short: 61.93%)