About “Asset Fortress EA v1.00”

This EA implements a dual-strategy system combining two distinct logics. It’s designed with versatile risk-management and trade-filtering features to adapt across a variety of market conditions.

1) Trading Logic

Strategy A: Logic based on ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) .

Strategy B: A trend-following logic that combines Stochastic and MACD.

Each strategy can be toggled ON/OFF independently.

2) Key Features

Risk Management

Dynamic Lot Management: Adjusts lot size dynamically according to winning/losing streaks and market volatility.

Stealth Hedge: Opens hedge positions based on settings when price moves unfavorably. Optionally closes the main position when the hedge is triggered.

Trailing Stop: Available for both main and hedge positions to lock in profits.

Long/Short Lot Multipliers: Set different lot multipliers for long and short positions.

Trade Filtering

Monthly Trade Control: Disable trading in specific months, or restrict to long-only or short-only per month.

Time Filter: Restrict trading to specified time windows.

Directional Time Blackout: Block long or short entries during specific hours (can also be applied to hedge entries).

Volatility Filter: ATR-based; entries occur only when market volatility is within your specified range.

Other

Position Holding Period System: Gradually adjusts TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) widths as holding time elapses. (Disabled in backtests.)

3) Backtest Summary

The following results are taken from the provided report:

Broker: TitanFX-05

Symbol: USDJPY

Period: Aug 21, 2020 – Aug 21, 2025 ( M5 )

Modeling Quality: 99.90%

Spread: 15 (1.5 pips)

Initial Deposit: $500.00

Total Net Profit: $10,109.23

Profit Factor: 2.22

Max Drawdown: $423.04 (6.43%)

Total Trades: 1,211

Win Rate: 66.23% (Long: 70.93%, Short: 61.93%)



