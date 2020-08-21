Asset Fortress EA

About “Asset Fortress EA v1.00”

This EA implements a dual-strategy system combining two distinct logics. It’s designed with versatile risk-management and trade-filtering features to adapt across a variety of market conditions.

1) Trading Logic

  • Strategy A: Logic based on ADX (Average Directional Movement Index).

  • Strategy B: A trend-following logic that combines Stochastic and MACD.

Each strategy can be toggled ON/OFF independently.

2) Key Features

Risk Management

  • Dynamic Lot Management: Adjusts lot size dynamically according to winning/losing streaks and market volatility.

  • Stealth Hedge: Opens hedge positions based on settings when price moves unfavorably. Optionally closes the main position when the hedge is triggered.

  • Trailing Stop: Available for both main and hedge positions to lock in profits.

  • Long/Short Lot Multipliers: Set different lot multipliers for long and short positions.

Trade Filtering

  • Monthly Trade Control: Disable trading in specific months, or restrict to long-only or short-only per month.

  • Time Filter: Restrict trading to specified time windows.

  • Directional Time Blackout: Block long or short entries during specific hours (can also be applied to hedge entries).

  • Volatility Filter: ATR-based; entries occur only when market volatility is within your specified range.

Other

  • Position Holding Period System: Gradually adjusts TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) widths as holding time elapses. (Disabled in backtests.)

3) Backtest Summary

The following results are taken from the provided report:

  • Broker: TitanFX-05

  • Symbol: USDJPY

  • Period: Aug 21, 2020 – Aug 21, 2025 (M5)

  • Modeling Quality: 99.90%

  • Spread: 15 (1.5 pips)

  • Initial Deposit: $500.00

  • Total Net Profit: $10,109.23

  • Profit Factor: 2.22

  • Max Drawdown: $423.04 (6.43%)

  • Total Trades: 1,211

  • Win Rate: 66.23% (Long: 70.93%, Short: 61.93%)


