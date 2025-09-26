Arena Breakout MT4

Arena Breakout is a sophisticated breakout trading Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is engineered for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth by focusing on high-probability price action movements.

The core strategy is built on pure market dynamics. Arena Breakout identifies key trading ranges and strategically places pending orders to capture momentum during significant breakouts. This approach ensures that trades are based on logical market structure, not on high-risk methodologies.

It is recommended to run the EA on a demo account for at least one week to understand its performance characteristics before live trading.

Key Features

Multi-Mode Breakout Engine: Choose from six distinct breakout modes, ranging from Conservative to Aggressive and Scalping. Each mode automatically adjusts internal parameters like range period and breakout sensitivity to fit different market conditions and risk appetites.

Advanced Trailing Stop System: The EA features eight unique trailing stop modes, from Ultra-Tight to Very-Loose, allowing you to protect profits according to your trading style. A Dynamic mode adapts the trailing distance based on market volatility.

Dynamic Risk Management: An intelligent risk system automatically adjusts the trade risk based on recent performance. The EA increases risk during winning streaks and reduces it during drawdowns to protect your capital.

No Risky Methods: This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or any other dangerous money management techniques. Every trade has a fixed stop loss to ensure disciplined risk control.

Focused Trade Management: To maintain disciplined risk exposure, the EA will only manage a maximum of one open position at a time.

Advanced Filtering for Trade Precision

Arena Breakout uses a multi-layer filtering system to enhance the quality of trade entries and avoid unfavorable market conditions.

Time Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours of the day to focus on the most active and predictable trading sessions.

News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events. The filter is pre-configured with keywords for major events to prevent entries during extreme volatility.

RSI Filter: An integrated RSI filter helps avoid buying into overbought conditions or selling into oversold markets, ensuring trades are executed in optimal environments.

Spread & Slippage Control: A built-in spread filter prevents trades from opening when broker spreads are too wide, protecting you from unfavorable entry prices.

Comprehensive Risk Management

Adjustable Trade Risk: Set your risk per trade using the automated money management system, with full control over minimum and maximum risk settings.

Daily Loss Limit: A hard stop at a user-defined daily loss percentage protects your account from unexpected market movements.

Weekend Protection: All open positions are automatically closed before the market closes on Friday to avoid the uncertainty of weekend gaps.

Recommendations and Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Trading Pair: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: All timeframes.

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 recommended

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Account Type: An ECN or Raw Spread account is highly recommended for optimal performance.

Timeframe Risk Guidance

The EA's risk profile changes based on the selected timeframe. Please choose a timeframe that aligns with your personal risk tolerance.

  • M1 (1-Minute): Very High Risk

  • M5 (5-Minute): High Risk

  • M15 (15-Minute): Medium-High Risk

  • M30 (30-Minute): Medium Risk

  • H1 (1-Hour): Medium-Low Risk

  • H4 (4-Hour): Lower Risk

  • D1 (Daily): Low Risk

What You Get

  • 10 activations for your accounts.

  • Free lifetime updates for all future improvements.

  • Dedicated setup support via MQL5 messaging.

  • An optional on-chart dashboard to monitor performance and key metrics.

Join our community channel for updates and discussions: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/poweredtraders

Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including forex and CFDs, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.


