Arena Breakout

Arena Breakout is a sophisticated breakout trading Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is engineered for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth by focusing on high-probability price action movements.

The core strategy is built on pure market dynamics. Arena Breakout identifies key trading ranges and strategically places pending orders to capture momentum during significant breakouts. This approach ensures that trades are based on logical market structure, not on high-risk methodologies.

It is recommended to run the EA on a demo account for at least one week to understand its performance characteristics before live trading.

Key Features

Multi-Mode Breakout Engine: Choose from six distinct breakout modes, ranging from Conservative to Aggressive and Scalping. Each mode automatically adjusts internal parameters like range period and breakout sensitivity to fit different market conditions and risk appetites.

Advanced Trailing Stop System: The EA features eight unique trailing stop modes, from Ultra-Tight to Very-Loose, allowing you to protect profits according to your trading style. A Dynamic mode adapts the trailing distance based on market volatility.

Dynamic Risk Management: An intelligent risk system automatically adjusts the trade risk based on recent performance. The EA increases risk during winning streaks and reduces it during drawdowns to protect your capital.

No Risky Methods: This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or any other dangerous money management techniques. Every trade has a fixed stop loss to ensure disciplined risk control.

Focused Trade Management: To maintain disciplined risk exposure, the EA will only manage a maximum of one open position at a time.

Advanced Filtering for Trade Precision

Arena Breakout uses a multi-layer filtering system to enhance the quality of trade entries and avoid unfavorable market conditions.

Time Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours of the day to focus on the most active and predictable trading sessions.

News Filter: Automatically avoids trading during high-impact news events. The filter is pre-configured with keywords for major events to prevent entries during extreme volatility.

RSI Filter: An integrated RSI filter helps avoid buying into overbought conditions or selling into oversold markets, ensuring trades are executed in optimal environments.

Spread & Slippage Control: A built-in spread filter prevents trades from opening when broker spreads are too wide, protecting you from unfavorable entry prices.

Comprehensive Risk Management

Adjustable Trade Risk: Set your risk per trade using the automated money management system, with full control over minimum and maximum risk settings.

Daily Loss Limit: A hard stop at a user-defined daily loss percentage protects your account from unexpected market movements.

Weekend Protection: All open positions are automatically closed before the market closes on Friday to avoid the uncertainty of weekend gaps.

Recommendations and Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Trading Pair: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: All timeframes.

  • Minimum Deposit: $250 recommended

  • Leverage: 1:30 or higher

  • Account Type: An ECN or Raw Spread account is highly recommended for optimal performance.

Timeframe Risk Guidance

The EA's risk profile changes based on the selected timeframe. Please choose a timeframe that aligns with your personal risk tolerance.

  • M1 (1-Minute): Very High Risk

  • M5 (5-Minute): High Risk

  • M15 (15-Minute): Medium-High Risk

  • M30 (30-Minute): Medium Risk

  • H1 (1-Hour): Medium-Low Risk

  • H4 (4-Hour): Lower Risk

  • D1 (Daily): Low Risk

What You Get

  • 10 activations for your accounts.

  • Free lifetime updates for all future improvements.

  • Dedicated setup support via MQL5 messaging.

  • An optional on-chart dashboard to monitor performance and key metrics.

Join our community channel for updates and discussions: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/poweredtraders

Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including forex and CFDs, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.


Önerilen ürünler
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaTrader 5 için Forex Bacteria Uzman Danışmanı Forex Bacteria, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Uzman Danışman (EA)'dır. Doğada faydalı bakteriler bizimle simbiyotik olarak bir arada yaşadığı gibi, biz de piyasalarla uyumlu ve simbiyotik bir şekilde bir arada yaşamayı hedefliyoruz. Bu, yalnızca risk yönetimi tercihlerinizi ayarlamanız ve işlem yapmak istediğiniz günleri seçmeniz gereken bir tak ve çalıştır EA'dır. Son 12 yılda ağırlıklı olarak odaklanmış ve optimize edilmiş olup, AUD
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal Daha fazlasını burada bulun:   https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/prizmal/seller En son haberler, güncellemeler ve gelişmeler için resmi  PrizmaL Kanalı 'na abone olun! Bu işlem robotu, NZDCAD döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmıştır ve temel göstergeler olarak RSI ve CCI kullanan bir ortalama alma stratejisine dayalı olarak çalışır. Her işlem, risk kontrolünü ve kârlılığı artırmak için dinamik kâr alma ve zarar durdurma seviyeleriyle yönetilir. Strateji, IC Markets sunucusund
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Uzman Danışmanlar
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
Scaled vidya trends robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing to your attention the unique trading advisor "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour + timeframes. Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends: - Multi-level market analysis: it works on H1, H2, H3 timeframes; - Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs; - Applies a scalping method based on local targets for orders; - Works at the close of the timeframe, wait
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Uzman Danışmanlar
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5 için Gelişmiş Grid EA Maximum Infinity Pro, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş grid işlem mantığını sağlam risk yönetimi ve uyarlanabilir giriş/çıkış stratejileriyle birleştiren profesyonel düzeyde bir Uzman Danışman'dır (EA). Bu EA, güvenilir, esnek ve tam otomatik bir işlem çözümü isteyen hem acemi hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için uygundur. Ana Özellikler Akıllı Grid Sistemi (Smart Grid System): Çeşitli piyasa koşullarında optimum performans için dinamik lot
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Gapscalper AI
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
4 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gapscalper AI , yapay zeka destekli gelişmiş bir alım satım algoritmasıdır. Adil Değer Boşluklarını (FVG) akıllıca tespit eder ve bunları geleneksel teknik analizle birleştirerek fiyat hareketlerini yüksek doğrulukla tahmin eder. Temelinde, özel olarak eğitilmiş bir pekiştirmeli öğrenme modeli bulunmaktadır. Bu model, gizli piyasa verimsizliklerini belirlemek ve dinamik işlem yürütme stratejileri ile bunlardan yararlanmak için dikkatle tasarlanmıştır. Bu yenilikçi yaklaşım, EA'nin yüksek olasılı
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
BlackBox XAU — Altın İçin Gelişmiş Expert Advisor Genel Bakış BlackBox XAU, altın piyasasında kâr elde etmek ve aynı zamanda drawdown’u sıkı bir şekilde kontrol altında tutmak için titizlikle tasarlanmış bir ticaret sistemidir. Piyasadaki her hareketi kovalamak yerine, kurallara dayalı disiplinli bir yaklaşım uygular; volatiliteye uyum sağlar ve yalnızca yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları seçer. EA, piyasa koşullarını gerçek zamanlı olarak sürekli değerlendirir, zayıf veya düşük kaliteli sinyalleri fi
LL Grid EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Uzman Danışmanlar
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Uzman Danışmanlar
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
BTC Reversal Zone
Muhammad Arslan
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Reversal Zone Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with the BTC Reversal Zone EA! Versatile Performance: Optimized for   Bitcoin ,   Gold ,   Indices , and major   Forex pairs. Smart Entry System: Detects breakouts and reversals, focusing on pullbacks for precise entries. Dynamic Market Adaptation: Adjusts seamlessly to changing conditions for consistent results. Advanced Risk Management: Built-in stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop for ultimate control. Customizable & U
Argo Gridosaur MT5
Encho Enev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
LT Stochastic EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Uzman Danışmanlar
LT Stochastic EA is an expert advisor based on the on the Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It is one of the most used indicators by traders around the world. The LT Stochastic EA offer you the possibility to automate 4 different stochastic trading strategy (please refer to the attached pictures). Not only it is user friendly, it has also been designed to offer  great amount of flexibility to suit the need of everyone. IT comes in bult with many options such as:  Trading on Normal or Custom Symbo
AW Gold Trend Trading EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aktif strateji ve gelişmiş ortalama alma sistemi ile tam otomatik trend EA. Emirler, daha fazla sinyal güvenliği için osilatörler kullanılarak bir trend filtresine göre açılır. Basit ve anlaşılır bir kurulumu var. EA, herhangi bir enstrüman ve zaman diliminde kullanım için uygundur Avantajlar: Manuel sipariş ekleme özelliğine sahip otomatik sistem Ayarlanabilir Örtüşme Kurtarma Algoritması Bir veya iki yönde ticaret yapabilme Ters yönde hareket ederken ortalamayı kullanır Takılabilir otomatik ha
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
TrendTrackers
Massimo Boncompagni
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the " TrandTraker Short Resistance Strategy," a secret weapon designed to capitalize on market downturns. This advanced algorithm springs into action when prices touch the resistance level, swiftly opening short positions. Tested on GBP/USD H4, this strategy is highly customizable to fit all currency pairs and time frames. With adjustable parameters, intelligent resource management, and dynamic adaptation, you can face the market with confidence. Get ready to ride the waves of the fi
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
AW Recovery EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.23 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim   hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda   İsrail ile İran   arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FastWay EA, güçlü bir ortalamaya dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ve EURGBP gibi korelasyonlu döviz çiftlerinde işlem yaparak, fiyatların sert hareketler sonrası ortalamaya dönüşünden yararlanır. Satin aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatları için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut fiyat — sonraki 10 alıcı için sadece $1337. Nihai fiyat: $2937 — fiyat her 10 satın alma sonrası $100 artar. FastWa
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Machine GPT Sürüm 9.0+ Tanıtımı — Yapay Zeka Ticaret Teknolojisinde Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Sıçrama Mean Machine GPT'nin bugüne kadarki en önemli güncellemesi olan Sürüm 9.0+'ı duyurmaktan gurur duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim (55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli dahil), güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist rolü, daha derin başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Yapay Zeka Pozisy
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 6 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.41 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS — piyasa ile birlikte evrilen bir Uzman Danışman Birçok EA çalışır… ta ki piyasa değişene kadar. Nedeni genelde basittir: “RSI < 30 iken al” gibi sabit kurallar. Bir süre işe yarar, rejim değişince körleşir. NEXUS, nicel kuralları örneklem dışı doğrulama ile birleştirir: verilerden gerçek zamanlı kombinasyonlar kurar. Yapılandırılabilir bir geçmişi analiz eder (ör. H1 veya D1’de 500 periyot) ve göstergeler ile bağlam arasında binlerce kombinasyon üretir. Bir kombinasyon istatistiksel üstü
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Uzman Danışmanlar
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) Hakkında APE (Alpha Prop Edge), ortalama dönüş (mean reversion) stratejisine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır (Expert Advisor - EA). Sistem, aşırı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve önceden tanımlanmış koşullara göre ters yönde işlem açar. Sistem, günlük zarar limiti ve otomatik çıkış mekanizması gibi yerleşik risk yönetimi araçlarına sahiptir. Kullanıcılar, hesap büyüklüğüne, işlem ortamına veya değerlendirme kriterlerine göre bu parametreleri özelleştir
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
EA Maling Gold
Felin Sitohang
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Maling Gold  is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Suitable for any broker conditions.  Info Working symbol XAUUSD Working Timeframe: D1 Min deposit:  $400   For 0.01 Lot Min leverage 1:200 Features: Martingale Maximum positions at a time is 3 positions. Set your own risk Not sensitive to broker conditions  Easy to install Time Filters And Spread Limits
SFE Swing EA MT5
Joel Juanpere
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert advisors trades in medium timeframes trying to catch big movements. Live setup The EA is very easy to configure, and can be used with the default parameters. Only the parameters related to the size of orders should be checked. The EA should be attached to ONLY one chart, for example a BTCUSD chart on   M5 timeframe. The EA is very light on resource demand, and can be used with other EAs.
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today. The AI was trained on a server using the latest machine learning techniques, followed by reinforcement learning. This process took multiple weeks, but the results are truly impressive. Zenox always uses predefined s
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Uzman Danışmanlar
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 Uzman Danışman Genel Bakış XAUUSD (altın) ve ana Forex pariteleri için otomatik işlem sistemi. Giriş, SL/TP, trailing ve düşüş (drawdown) kontrolünü kural tabanlı yönetir. Kâr garantisi yoktur; risk uyarısına bakınız. Gereksinimler Platform: MetaTrader 5 Hesap: ECN/RAW önerilir Bağlantı: 24/7 (VPS önerilir) Zaman dilimleri: M1–H4 İlk Kurulum Algo Trading ’i etkinleştirin. EA’yı grafiğe ekleyin (sembol başına bir grafik). Inputs’ta AI_Access_Mode = ON yapın ve yeniden
Sora Adaptive MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sora Adaptive – Trende Karşı Daha Akıllı Bir Ticaret Yöntemi Sora Adaptive, yüksek performanslı FOREX ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir Expert Advisor (EA). Gelişmiş adaptif algoritmalar, doğrusal olmayan matematiksel modeller ve kuantum ilhamlı optimizasyon teknikleriyle baştan yaratılan Sora, sadece bir robot değil — profesyonel traderların gizli silahıdır. Sora’nın kalbinde, piyasadaki momentumları gerçek zamanlı olarak tanıyan, analiz eden ve uyum sağlayan özel bir çok
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jackal Expert Advisor – İşlem Stratejisi 4 aydır canlı işlem yapıyor Satın aldıktan sonra tüm ürünler süresiz ücretsiz kalacaktır. Ayar dosyasını indir Altın 1dk | ECN Hesap: Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu Jackal EA, piyasa dinamiklerine uyum sağlamak için gelişmiş risk ve kar yönetimini birleştiren çok katmanlı ve akıllı bir kırılma stratejisine dayanır. 1. Kırılma Tuzak Stratejisi Piyasa koşulları doğrulandıktan sonra, EA zıt yönlerde iki eş zamanlı bekleyen emir koyar: Buy Stop mevcut fiyatın üz
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Syncronix Gold
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syncronix Gold is a specialized breakout scalping Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed for traders who value steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and focusing on clear, logical trading opportunities. The core of the strategy is based on pure price action. Syncronix identifies critical support and resistance levels and places pending orders to capture powerful breakout movements. This ensures that every trade is based on sol
Breakout Scalper 8 MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout Scalper 8 is a specialized breakout scalping Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed for traders who value steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and focusing on clear, logical trading opportunities. The core of the strategy is based on pure price action. Breakout Scalper 8 identifies critical support and resistance levels and places pending orders to capture powerful breakout movements. This ensures that every trade is
Paradise MT5
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Paradise EA is a sophisticated breakout trading Expert Advisor developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is engineered for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth by focusing on high-probability price action movements. The core strategy is built on pure market dynamics. Paradise EA identifies key trading ranges and strategically places pending orders to capture momentum during significant breakouts. This approach ensures that trades are based on logical market structure, no
FREE
Paradise MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Paradise EA is a sophisticated breakout trading Expert Advisor developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is engineered for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth by focusing on high-probability price action movements. The core strategy is built on pure market dynamics. Paradise EA identifies key trading ranges and strategically places pending orders to capture momentum during significant breakouts. This approach ensures that trades are based on logical market structure, no
FREE
Breakout Scalper 8
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout Scalper 8 is a specialized breakout scalping Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed for traders who value steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and focusing on clear, logical trading opportunities. The core of the strategy is based on pure price action. Breakout Scalper 8 identifies critical support and resistance levels and places pending orders to capture powerful breakout movements. This ensures that every trade is
Syncronix Gold MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syncronix Gold is a specialized breakout scalping Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed for traders who value steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and focusing on clear, logical trading opportunities. The core of the strategy is based on pure price action. Syncronix identifies critical support and resistance levels and places pending orders to capture powerful breakout movements. This ensures that every trade is based on sol
Arena Breakout MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Arena Breakout is a sophisticated breakout trading Expert Advisor developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is engineered for traders who prioritize capital protection and steady growth by focusing on high-probability price action movements. The core strategy is built on pure market dynamics. Arena Breakout identifies key trading ranges and strategically places pending orders to capture momentum during significant breakouts. This approach ensures that trades are ba
Space Scalper MT4
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Space Scalper is the ultimate Flagship momentum scalper, engineered for Gold (XAU/USD), Indices (NASDAQ, DAX, US30, US500), and more on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed for traders who value steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and focusing on high-probability momentum opportunities. The core of the strategy is based on pure market momentum. Space Scalper uses a sophisticated multi-timeframe analysis to identify strong market trends and executes trades with precision to capture
Space Scalper
Lasse Mathias Baagoe S Christensen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Space Scalper is the ultimate Flagship momentum scalper, engineered for Gold (XAU/USD), Indices (NASDAQ, DAX, US30, US500), and more on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed for traders who value steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and focusing on high-probability momentum opportunities. The core of the strategy is based on pure market momentum. Space Scalper uses a sophisticated multi-timeframe analysis to identify strong market trends and executes trades with precision to capture
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt