Syncronix Gold is a specialized breakout scalping Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for Gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed for traders who value steady, consistent growth by minimizing risk and focusing on clear, logical trading opportunities.

The core of the strategy is based on pure price action. Syncronix identifies critical support and resistance levels and places pending orders to capture powerful breakout movements. This ensures that every trade is based on solid market analysis, not risky methodologies.

It is recommended to run the EA on a demo account for at least one week to familiarize yourself with its performance.





Key Features

High-Precision Breakout Engine: The EA uses advanced price action analysis to identify key market levels, entering trades with precision to capitalize on breakout momentum.

Dynamic Trailing Stop: Once a position becomes profitable, a sophisticated trailing stop is activated to lock in profits while giving the trade enough room to grow, maximizing gains on winning trades.

Volatility-Adaptive SL/TP (Optional): Engage the ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit feature to allow the EA to dynamically adjust exit points based on current market volatility. This helps the EA adapt to changing market conditions.

No Risky Methods: This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or other high-risk trading techniques. Your capital is protected through disciplined, rule-based trading.

Focused Trade Management: A maximum of one open position is maintained at a time to ensure focused risk management and prevent over-exposure.





Advanced Filters for Trade Precision

Syncronix uses a multi-layer filtering system to improve the quality of trade entries and avoid unfavorable market conditions.

Time Filter: Restrict trading to specific hours of the day to focus on the most active and predictable trading sessions.

News Filter: Automatically avoid trading during high-impact news events. The filter can be customized with keywords (e.g., "FOMC," "NFP") to prevent entries during extreme volatility.

RSI Filter: The EA uses an RSI filter to avoid buying into overbought conditions or selling into oversold conditions, ensuring trades are placed in optimal market environments.

Spread & Slippage Control: A built-in spread filter prevents trades from opening when broker spreads are too wide. The EA also includes slippage control to protect against unfavorable price execution.





Comprehensive Risk Management

Adjustable Trade Risk: Set your risk per trade from 0.5% to 10% with the automated money management system.

Daily Loss Limit: A hard stop at a 5% daily loss protects your account from unexpected volatility.

Maximum Loss Limit: A total equity protection limit of 10% (adjustable).

Weekend Protection: To avoid the uncertainty of weekend gaps, all open positions are automatically closed before the market closes on Friday.





Recommendations and Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Trading Pair: Gold (XAUUSD)

Timeframe: Operates on all timeframes, with risk levels varying accordingly (see below).

Minimum Deposit: $250 recommended

Leverage: 1:30 or higher

Account Type: An ECN or Raw Spread account is highly recommended for optimal performance.





Timeframe Risk Guidance

The EA's risk profile changes based on the selected timeframe. Please choose a timeframe that aligns with your personal risk tolerance.

M1 (1-Minute): Very High Risk

M5 (5-Minute): High Risk

M15 (15-Minute): Medium-High Risk

M30 (30-Minute): Medium Risk

H1 (1-Hour): Medium-Low Risk

H4 (4-Hour): Lower Risk

D1 (Daily): Low Risk





What You Get

10 activations for your accounts.

Free lifetime updates for all future improvements.

Dedicated setup support via MQL5 messaging.

An optional on-chart dashboard to monitor performance and key metrics.





Join our community channel for updates and discussions: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/poweredtraders

Risk Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments, including forex and CFDs, involves significant risk and is not suitable for every investor. The value of investments may fluctuate, and investors may lose all or more than their original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any trading decisions.

Copyright: Copyright 2025, Lasse Mathias Christensen. All rights reserved.



