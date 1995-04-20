SC MTF Balance of Power MT4

Highly configurable Balance of Power (BOP) indicator.


Features:

  • Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi timeframe ability
  • Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes)
  • Linear interpolation and histogram mode options
  • Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also)
  • Adjustable Levels

Parameters:

  • BOP Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Balance of Power.
  • BOPBar Shift: you can set the offset of the line drawing
  • BOP PeriodBalance of Power (BOP) parameters.
  • Stepless (Linear Interpolation): Turn on/off the linear interpolation (with multi timeframe mode on lower timeframe).
  • Shows Indicator Levels: Turn on/off the BOP level showing.
  • Adjust Level of BOP: Adjust the Balance of Power levels.
  • Enable or Disable All Alert Functions: Turn on/off all alert functions.
  • Alert if... : You can enable/disable various alert events (for crosses, direction changes at after candle closed/before candle closes).
  • A Short Message for You to Identity This Indicator Instance: Specify a short message for you to identity which indicator alerted.
  • Alert with Email: Switchable alert mode.
  • Alert with Push NotificationSwitchable alert mode.
  • Alert with Popup WindowSwitchable alert mode. 
  • Alert with SoundSwitchable alert mode.
  • Choose Sound File for Sound Alert: Select sound file for sound alert.
  • Color Mode: Switchable color mode (Simple Color, Cross, Cross After Closed, Cross On Selected Timeframe, Cross After Closed on Selected Timeframe, Only direction, Direction with levels, Only Levels)
  • Draw Main Line in Histogram Mode: Draws Main Line with line or histogram mode.
  • Color 1 of Main Line, Color 2 of Main Line, Color 3 of Main Line, Color 4 of Main Line: Set colors.
  • Width of Main Line: Style setting.
  • Style of Main Line: Style setting.
  • Draw Signal Line in Histogram ModeDraws Signal Line with line or histogram mode.
  • Color 1 of Signal Line, Color 2 of Signal Line, Color 3 of Signal Line, Color 4 of Signal LineSet colors.
  • Width of Signal Line: Style setting.
  • Style of Signal Line: Style setting.







Yazarın diğer ürünleri
SC MTF Stochastic MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
4.87 (15)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Stochastic indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic. Stochastic    Bar S
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic RSI for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.44 (9)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic RSI Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic RSI. Stochastic RSI  
FREE
SC MTF Ma for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.58 (12)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Moving average indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation option Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: MA Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Ma. MA Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the offset of the line drawing. MA Period,
FREE
SC MTF Tdi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Trader Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability (higher and lower timeframes also) Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: TDI Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher ti
FREE
SC MTF Bollinger Bands for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
3.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Bollinger Bands indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation option Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: Bollinger Bands Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands Bar Shift: Y ou can set th
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (6)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable RSI indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: RSI Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for RSI. RSI  Bar Shift:   you can set the
FREE
SC MTF Macd for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.6 (5)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Macd Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Macd. Macd   Bar Shift:  you can set the o
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
4.33 (9)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Stochastic indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic. Stochastic  Bar Sh
FREE
SC MTF Adx for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Adx indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: ADX   Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Adx. ADX   Bar Shift:   you can set the of
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic RSI for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic RSI Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic RSI. Stochastic RSI  
FREE
SC MTF Demarker for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Demarker indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Demarker Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Demarker. Demarker Bar Shift: Y ou
FREE
SC MTF Cci for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable CCI indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: CCI Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for CCI . CCI  Bar Shift:   you can set t
FREE
SC MTF Williams Percent Range for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Williams %R indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Williams %R Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for Williams %R. Williams
FREE
Sc MTF Volume MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Volume indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: Volume Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Volume. Volume Bar Shift: you can set the offset of the l
FREE
SC MTF Obv for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable OBV indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: OBV Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for OBV. OBV Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the offset
FREE
Sc MTF Average True Range ATR MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Average True Range (ATR) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: ATR Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for ATR. ATR Bar Shift: you
FREE
MTF Force Index with alert for MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Force Index indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Force Index Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for Force Index. Force Ind
FREE
MTF Fractals
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Multi timeframe fractal indicator which shows the higher timeframe's fractal point on lower timeframes. Parameters Fractal_Timeframe : You can set the higher timeframes for fractals. Maxbar : You can set the maximum number of candles for the calculations. Up_Fractal_Color, Up_Fractal_Symbol, Down_Fractal_Color, Down_Fractal_Symbol : Color and style settings of the fractal points. Extend_Line : Draws a horizontal line from the previous fractal point until a candle closes it over or a user-specif
FREE
SC MTF Mfi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable MFI indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: MFI Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for MFI. MFI Bar Shift:   you can set the
FREE
SC MTF Macd for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
3.6 (5)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Macd indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Macd Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Macd. Macd   Bar Shift:  you can set the o
FREE
SC MTF Balance of Power MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Balance of Power (BOP) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: BOP Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Balance of Power . BOP r 
FREE
SC MTF Tdi for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Trader Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability (higher and lower timeframes also) Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: TDI Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher ti
FREE
SC MTF Ma for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Moving average indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation option Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: MA Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Ma. MA Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the offset of the line drawing. MA Period,
FREE
Sc MTF Relative Vigor Index RVI MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Relative Vigor Index (RVI) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: RVI Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for RVI. RVI Bar Shift: yo
FREE
SC MTF Fisher Transform MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Fisher Transform indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Fisher Transform Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Fisher Transform .
FREE
SC MTF Osma for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Osma indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Osma Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Osma. Osma   Bar Shift:  Y ou can set the
FREE
Sc MTF Volume MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Volume indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Parameters: Volume Timeframe: You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Volume. Volume Bar Shift: you can set the offset of the l
FREE
SC MTF Momentum for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Momentum indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Momentum Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Momentum. Momentum   Bar Shift: Y
FREE
SC MTF Awesome Oscillator for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: AO Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for AO. AO Bar Shift:  
FREE
SC MTF Williams Percent Range for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.6 (10)
Göstergeler
Highly configurable Williams %R indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Williams %R Timeframe:  You can set the current or a higher timeframes for Williams %R. Williams
FREE
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt