Gold Donchian Breakout EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Rodrigo Alejandro Stemann Henriquez
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Gold Donchian Breakout EA is a rule-based breakout system for XAUUSD (MT5).
On each new bar it validates data, confirms momentum with an embedded Gann High/Low Activator, places Buy Stop orders at recent Donchian highs, and protects the trade with an ATR-based stop-loss. The indicator is embedded as a resource, so the EA works out of the box in the Strategy Tester and on live charts.
Recommended usage
Designed for XAUUSD (gold) with a recommended timeframe of M30. It can also be used on H1.
Recommended: start with a low risk configuration to understand the EA’s behavior before increasing exposure.
Key features
- Donchian breakout entries (Buy Stop at the highest high over N bars).
- Gann HL filter (embedded resource, no external files).
- ATR-based stop-loss (period + multiplier).
- Fixed USD risk or fixed lot (broker min/step/max enforced).
- Pending order auto-expiration by bars.
- Daily trade limit and time-in-market exit.
- Tick-grid normalization, stops-level checks, and margin checks.
- Money Management: InpRiskUSD (>=0; 0 = disabled), InpLotSize , InpATRMultiplier , InpATRPeriod .
- Strategy: InpDonchianPeriod (bars), InpOrderValidity (bars), InpBarsInMarket (bars), InpMagicNumber .
- Safety: InpMaxDailyTrades (0 = unlimited).
- On a new bar, the EA validates data and filters.
- If the Gann HL line is above the previous low and a Donchian breakout is present, it places a Buy Stop at the Donchian high.
- Stop-loss = ATR × multiplier.
- Volume by fixed USD risk or fixed lot; broker constraints enforced.
- Levels normalized to tick size, stops level respected, and margin checked before sending.
- Positions can auto-close after InpBarsInMarket bars.
- Built for XAUUSD, recommended on M30; H1 is also supported.
- Start with a low risk setup to evaluate behavior and adapt parameters to your broker’s conditions.
- This is a technical tool; results depend on market conditions and user settings.
- No DLLs, no WebRequest, no external licensing.