The Sure Reverse Channel is a dynamic non repaint trend indicator with entry arrows, the indicator focuses on catching a reverse swing in the market by using channel and price action formula, the indicator comes with built-in money management .

HOW TO TRADE :

Open buy trade when buy arrow pops up and set your SL below arrow, for TP you have TP which is opposite band.

Open sell trade when sell arrow pops up and set your SL above arrow, for TP you have TP which is opposite band. band.



Why is it a good choice ?:

1. No repaint or delay2. High probability hit rate signals3. Built in money management4. Highly adjustable with a lot of combos

5. Works on any timeframe or pair

-----------------------------------------